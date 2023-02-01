Former ABC News journalist charged in child porn case

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Federal prosecutors in Virginia have charged a former national security journalist for ABC News with a child pornography offense. James Gordon Meek, a producer who covered terrorism and major crimes for the network, was charged with one count of transporting child pornography. The FBI said in a court filing unsealed Tuesday that agents searched Meek’s apartment in Arlington last year and found explicit images and videos of minors on his electronic devices.

Meek would face a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted. Meek’s attorney and ABC representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Meek’s last report for ABC News was published April 2022, days before the FBI searched his apartment.

A forensic review of an iPhone found in Meek’s apartment showed that the phone’s user and another person on the messaging application Kik exchanged videos of minors being sexually abused, the FBI said in the filing. An external hard drive found in Meek’s kitchen also contained images of minors being sexually abused, the FBI said.

Advertisement

The FBI said it had evidence that Meek used messaging applications to communicate with minors and suspected minors. One girl who was interviewed by law enforcement “confirmed that Meek and other men had approached her through Snapchat and had pressured her to provide pictures depicting sexually explicit conduct,” according to the FBI affidavit.

Meek also previously worked for the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security, investigating the Boston Marathon bombing of 2013. He was named a senior investigative producer for ABC News in Washington the same year.

Officials said the investigation into Meek began with a tip from the company Dropbox. In March 2021, Dropbox sent a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding five suspected child pornography videos in one of its users’ accounts, the FBI alleged in court documents. The Dropbox username was “James Meek,” and the IP address was a match with Meek’s apartment, according to the documents.

The charging documents do not mention Meek’s work as a journalist.

GiftOutline Gift Article