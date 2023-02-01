Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Colin Winterbottom used to be afraid of heights. Now he reaches for them. He’s a District-based architectural photographer who’s not content to stand on the ground pointing a telephoto lens toward the sky. He’d rather be in the sky himself, perched on the side of a building in a hard hat and a harness. Winterbottom’s detailed, evocative, black-and-white photos of the statues atop the John A. Wilson Building are on display in that very place.

“I remember one day looking over to the Wilson Building,” Winterbottom told me last week. “All those sculptures that ring the top level of the building always caught my eye. I asked myself, ‘What strange series of events would have to transpire to get me up on that ledge?’”

Josh Gibson would have to transpire. He’s the director of communications for the D.C. Council and lover of all things District of Columbian. Gibson had long admired Winterbottom’s work, from his photographs of the gargoyles and grotesques of Washington National Cathedral to the stonework of the Washington Monument. When scaffolding was erected around the Wilson Building in 2015, Gibson contacted Winterbottom, offering him unique access.

Advertisement

Even as a boy growing up in Montgomery County, Md., Winterbottom was drawn to old structures.

“I remember being very impressed at the weathering of old architecture, the way stone aged,” he said. “I particularly became interested in sculptural and ornamental details. I just had an affinity for the line and the old school ornament.”

After earning an economics degree in college, Winterbottom took a job at a District think tank analyzing health-care reform. Photography was just a hobby, one he started when he couldn’t find the sort of pictures he wanted to hang on his own wall.

“I wanted photos that expressed how buildings made me feel,” Winterbottom said.

Interesting buildings made him feel good.

When the Washington Monument was undergoing a restoration in 1999, Winterbottom took photographs from the ground that captured the scaffolding as it was going up. He sold small prints of the series at Eastern Market. The head of the scaffolding company saw one and, impressed, asked Winterbottom if he wanted to go to the top of the obelisk.

Advertisement

No, Winterbottom said, he did not. He got nervous standing on the second floor of a shopping mall atrium. He couldn’t imagine being 555 feet up.

Then he changed his mind.

“If my goal is to make a series of really unusual photographs of the city, this is the perfect opportunity,” Winterbottom said. “I called back and said, ‘Take me up.’”

Winterbottom, 55, now has his own hard hat and high-visibility vest. He’s trained in how to stay safe while ambling on a lattice of metal 100 feet up. And he left the think tank world behind. Photography is now his career.

The figures on the 1908 Wilson Building were designed by Adolfo de Nesti, a native of Florence who once ran an art school at 15th Street and New York Avenue NW. They were carved from marble by a British immigrant named Ernest Bairstow, who later carved the Emancipation Proclamation into the Lincoln Memorial.

The statues — twice life-size — represent eight different fields of human accomplishment: sculpture, commerce, painting, engineering, statesmanship, agriculture, architecture and music. They repeat around the building’s pediment. There are also handsomely carved cartouches.

Winterbottom visited the Wilson Building from 2015 to 2017, stopping at different times of day, in different seasons. He captured the hard shadows of winter and the ethereal quality of twilight. He focused on the detailed texture of the stone — flowing hair, rippling fabric, muscled feet — and on the city spread out below.

Advertisement

“I’m often up there pinching myself,” he said. “What a privilege it is to be up there and have those views.”

The Wilson Building is open to the public (masks required) weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. To see Winterbottom’s photos — which are hung in the building’s two grand staircases — enter through the main Pennsylvania Avenue entrance.

Winterbottom has become one of the go-to chroniclers of Washington’s cool, old buildings — the Wilson Building, Union Station and St. Elizabeths, among others — but there are places he’d still like to capture: the Naval Observatory, the Armed Forces Retirement Home, the Masonic Temple on 16th Street NW, the War College at Fort McNair.

“I’d love to have access,” he said. Then, safely on the ground, we could all see what he saw.

GiftOutline Gift Article