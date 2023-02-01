Wes Moore pledges to ‘end child poverty’ in first State of State

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Gov. Wes Moore (D) doubled down on what he called his "audacious goal" to "end child poverty in Maryland," using his first state of the state address Wednesday to amplify promises made during his campaign.

"No group deserves our help more than the children of Maryland. In a state with the highest median income in the country, one in eight children lives in poverty," Moore said, according to a copy of his prepared remarks.

“How can we expect them to fill their minds with ideas, if they can’t fill their stomachs with food? How will they rise above their station, if they are in a constant state of deprivation?”

Moore also used his speech to the Maryland General Assembly, composed of a supermajority of fellow Democrats, to broadly call for residents to consider how they can offer their service to help each other and to enlist state lawmakers in recruiting them.

Moore said he plans to tackle child poverty with more than $171 million in tax relief to poor and working families through extending an expanded earned income tax credit and giving another tax credit to people with children. He also pushed his plan to accelerate a planned minimum wage hike so that it hit $15 per hour by the end of year, as well as to tie it to inflation so it automatically keeps increasing in the future.

He has included money to pay for these in his budget proposal, but Moore needs the lawmakers to enact bills to execute it.

“We can get this done, and change the trajectory of our state for generations to come,” said Moore, who took office two weeks ago after a lopsided, more than 30-percentage point victory in November.

His address emphasized other problems he’d like to solve — teacher shortages, thousands of vacant state jobs, a rise in violent crime — but did not spell out detailed policy steps to fix them.

Instead, he used the speech to encourage lawmakers to view the state’s problems as a nonpartisan call to action that can only be accomplished collectively.

“I cannot do this alone. We cannot do it alone,” he said to lawmakers. “If we are going to execute on this vision, if we are going to make this state work again, we need people willing to serve. We need talented individuals who put the whole before the self.”

Minority Leader Jason Buckel (R-Allegany) was scheduled to deliver the Republican counter points after Moore’s speech concluded.













Moore again highlighted disparities in incarceration rates of Black people in Maryland, hitting a theme the state’s first Black governor raised during the campaign and in his inauguration speech.

Maryland has led the nation in incarcerating young Black men.

“During eight years of rising violent crime, law enforcement stepped into the gap to keep our communities safe,” Moore said. “But we have also seen unacceptable rates of incarceration for young Black men, and neighborhoods fearful of both the criminals, and the forces sworn to protect them. To paraphrase F. Scott Fitzgerald, buried in Rockville, Maryland, we must hold these two contradicting ideas together at the same time, and be determined to make them otherwise.”

Moore called to fill some of the state’s vacant jobs, which he said totaled more than 6,100 and are preventing the state from providing critical services.

“That means needs are not being met,” he said. “It means timelines for licensing and approvals are closer to the 19th century, than the 21st. It prevents our people from opening small businesses, from keeping our communities safe while welcoming back those who have paid their debts to society, from getting Marylanders the health care they need.”

He noted his budget has $30 million to hire more corrections and parole officers and other staff to help people transition back into society.

He briefly previewed some of the legislation he plans to push this year, including a bill to the attract more teachers and to create a service year program that pays recent high school graduates to work in public service jobs. He also highlighted plans to offer bigger income tax breaks to a wider group of retired veterans.

“The challenge has always been that many veterans do their service here, but choose to live their lives elsewhere,” Moore said. “If we are serious about growing our economy, it begins by making Maryland the best state to be a veteran. They are lifelong contributors, and lifelong taxpayers.”

He said he wanted to build on an initiative, started by former governor Larry Hogan (R), that accepts real-world experience instead of a college education as qualification for many state jobs.

“While Maryland is home to some of the world’s greatest institutions of higher education — a fact of which we should be very proud — we must end the myth that young people must attend one of them to be successful,” said Moore, who graduated from a junior college before going on to attend Johns Hopkins University. “That doesn’t have to be the path for every student – it wasn’t my path.”

Moore concluded his remarks by asking lawmakers to help him institute a culture that inspires residents to help each other.

“We can be a state that rewards, celebrates, and elevates a culture of service,” he said. “We must be.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

