In a three-story rowhouse on 9th Street he bought for $8,000 in 1922, the ideological father of Black History Month wrote words that echo loudly today: “Real education means to inspire people to live more abundantly, to learn to begin with life as they find it and make it better,” Carter G. Woodson wrote in his landmark 1933 book, “The Mis-Education of the Negro.”

That house, where scholars and intellectuals gathered, debated and mobilized in uplifting and retelling the experience and contributions of African Americans, now sits on a rapidly gentrifying block in the nation’s capital — as a hysterical segment of today’s politicians and their followers try to obscure the history he championed.

A bill before the Florida legislators aims to eliminate curriculum topics that cause students “guilt,” “anguish” or “discomfort” (Um, isn’t most real history uncomfortable?) The College Board watered down its plan for AP African American studies. And outrageous Capitol Hill testimony this week falsely characterized Black history curriculum as “racist.”

What better place than Woodson’s home to showcase America’s reckoning with our nation’s true and full history? For nearly 50 years, advocates and historians have been fighting to make that happen, first designating it a national landmark and now working to develop an interpretive museum to highlight his work.

“It’s been a long project,” said Zebulon Vance Miletsky, chair of the marketing committee for the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, a group Woodson founded in 1915.

Bringing the house out of neglect and disrepair has mirrored the long process of enlightening our nation’s curriculum and understanding of the Black experience.

For a heady 35 years, Woodson ran the nation’s first Black publishing company in that house, he met with scholars, wrote, and campaigned for the full study of the African American experience and its impact on the nation.

He was a coal miner and son of formerly enslaved people who began his college education in his 20s and went on to become the second Black man to earn a doctorate from Harvard University.

In D.C., he was also a public school teacher who understood how curriculum needed to be expanded to include Black history. And to his neighbors in Shaw, he was simply known as the “book man.”

“I found some seniors here who remembered Dr. Woodson,” Alexander Padro, the neighborhood commissioner for the area, told me years ago. He gave them candy when they were small children. They called him ‘Book Man’ because he was always hauling around books.”

As the house on 9th street buzzed with optimism and activity, the 1920s became known as “the decade of the New Negro, a name given to the Post-War I generation because of its rising racial pride and consciousness,” according to Woodson’s Association.

The Black middle class expanded, Black history clubs were founded and teachers searched for material to enrich their curriculum. Woodson created Negro History Week to meet the demand.

America — the nation with segregated military units, Jim Crow laws and Jackie Robinson — struggled. Woodson died of a heart attack in that home in 1950 and the members of the association moved out of the house and into nearby Howard University. Many of the ideas that blossomed there went on to fuel that nation’s civil rights movement.

In 1976, the celebration Woodson founded known as Negro History Week officially became Black History Month. And Woodson’s house on 9th Street was designated a National Historic Landmark.

While schools embarked on fledgling, imperfect ways to understand and learn Black history (let’s be honest, how many of us Gen Xers learned anything real about slavery in high school?) the Woodson house got nothing more than a token — a plaque on the facade. For decades after, it sat neglected and decaying, an occasional layover for squatters, filled with broken glass and shredded blinds.

I first wrote about the house in 2006, when it was upgraded to a National Historic Site during a ceremony at neighboring Shiloh Baptist Church. The house was handed over to the U.S. Park Service for rehabilitation into a museum and visitors center.

“Now a priceless American treasure will be saved and preserved, the nation's pride and purpose in celebrating Black History Month will be better understood, and the celebration and the city no longer will be marred by the poor condition of the home of a great scholar,” Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.), who had introduced a bill to turn the home into a museum, said back then.

In the following years, that block has gone from neglected and struggling to pricey and hipster.

Other homes around it got fresh paint, sans serif house numbers and were flipped for a $1 million and more. The corner building next door became a sushi and karaoke place, brewpubs and boutique roasters bloomed all around.

Even a guy I met who grew up on the street, whose dad had stories of Woodson in his prime, sold his home and moved out.

In 2013, as a Pilates studio and craft brewery featuring charcuterie platters opened nearby, the house remained vacant.

“When we first purchased the property, it was in horrible condition,” said National Park Service official Joy Kinard said, as she picked her way past the fallen ceiling in 2013, when she took my colleague Michael Ruane on a tour of the home. “Drug addicts and prostitutes lived in the home before we got it. It was a den of iniquity.” And Hurricane Irene and the Washington area earthquake, both in 2011, took a further toll.

It took several more years for the Woodson home to be cleaned and gutted, the progress was slow. It opened to the public in 2017, but the renovation was incomplete. We’re not talking about a giant monument, or sculpture on sacred ground. This is a rowhouse, the kind developers gut and flip by the dozens, daily. And yet, it’s dragging on.

In 2020, the National Park Service recorded a video tour of the home with a park ranger explaining what happened in each room. The website said it would open for Black History month this year, now it’s been postponed until the fall.

Meanwhile, the nation is embroiled in a preposterous and ill-informed debate over how much Black history should be taught. Black History AP classes were banned in Florida. This week, the College Board filed a watered-down version of the nationwide, Advanced Placement class on Black studies. They removed Angela Davis. Please.

“Woodson knew that African American history is American history,” Miletsky said.

“Could Woodson have ever dreamed that the enterprise would one day be essentially outlawed in the state of Florida and other states?” Miletsky said. “Nobody saw that coming … it demonstrates the real power of what [Woodson] was putting together.”

This week, Woodson’s house was buzzing again. Construction workers went in and out, building out the house where a movement was born. The new space will be expanded, incorporating adjacent townhouses, and the association that Woodson founded will be able to move back home in the fall.

The association plans a “grand reopening” video preview of the house on Feb. 16, showcasing the materials and spaces that will be used to educate others on what the movement meant, to reignite that spark in the 1920s, when a neglected piece of our nation’s story was finally being written and told.

