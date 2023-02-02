Maryland clarifies identification of man accused of operating illegal dumps

Amending a Prince George’s County Circuit Court filing, the state said Thursday that Jeffrey S. Miller, who is the owner of World Recycling Company and a managing partner in related entities, resides on Woodlyn Road in Annapolis, not in Potomac, as the initial complaint stated.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office cleaned up some of the confusion surrounding the owner of a recycling company accused of illegally operating open dumps in Cheverly and Baltimore.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

The Maryland Department of the Environment initiated the legal action last month against Miller and his companies for allegedly violating anti-pollution laws at two rat-infested, oil-leaking, garbage-strewn sites in Cheverly and Baltimore. Miller, in an email to The Washington Post, denied the allegations.

The initial complaint included a mistaken address belonging to a man with a similar name in Potomac, a retired engineer named Jeffrey E. Miller. Reached by phone last week, he said he had been in touch with the attorney general’s office asking it to correct the error.