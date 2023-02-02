Potomac Avenue Metro shooting suspect gets mental health evaluation

Listen Gift Article Share

Isaiah Trotman, 31, of Southeast Washington, was not expected to make an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Thursday, a court spokesman said. He is charged with first-degree murder while armed, kidnapping while armed and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police said three people were shot, including 64-year-old Robert Cunningham, a Metro mechanic who was killed trying to stop the gunman. The two other people were shot in the legs and wounded, and police said a fourth person hurt a hand while rushing away from the shooting.

The police spokesman, Dustin Sternbeck, said Trotman was taken for evaluation after his arrest. Police said a motive remains unclear, though the gunman seemed to target people at random.

Police said the attack started about 9:20 a.m. on a Metrobus traveling from Maryland and ended on the underground platform at the station in the 1400 block of Potomac Avenue in Southeast Washington.

Police said the gunman followed a passenger off the bus and shot the person in the legs. The gunman then went down the escalator and shot another person in the leg at a Metro fare card stand, police said.

Authorities said he then approached a woman on the platform, while holding a gun at his side. Cunningham tried to intervene, police said, and was fatally shot. A second transit worker tired to de-escalate the situation, and other riders on the platform tackled the gunman before police took him into custody, authorities said.

Police have described Cunningham as a hero.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

