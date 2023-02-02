Arlington high school placed on lockdown due to suspected trespasser

Listen Gift Article Share

An Arlington high school was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon as police investigated a suspected trespasser who school officials said was “possibly armed with a gun.” The lockdown at Wakefield High School was lifted at the end of the school day after police determined the individual was not on the premises. No injuries were reported.

Police and school officials did not answer questions about the incident — including what tipped them to a possible trespasser, or whether the suspected intruder had entered the school building.

Earlier in the week, a student at the same high school was found unconscious in a bathroom due to a suspected overdose and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Wakefield High School students were dismissed early as police investigated that incident on Tuesday.

The school was placed in lockdown Thursday from around 12:30 p.m. until classes ended for the day. Around 3 p.m., parents received a message from school officials saying “all students and staff are safe.”

The police’s investigation “determined the trespasser, possibly armed with a gun, is not currently on school property,” school officials said in the message.

“The safety and security of your student is our top priority,” officials said.

Arlington schools spokesman Frank Bellavia said police are still investigating. “We will have more detail when it’s complete,” he said.

