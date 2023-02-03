Man fatally shot at shopping center in Southeast Washington

Listen Gift Article Share

D.C. police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man who was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday night at a shopping center in Southeast Washington. Officers found the man after responding to a call for gunshots about 8 p.m. in the 4500 block of Benning Road SE, at the Benco shopping center in the Marshall Heights neighborhood.

Police said they found Marcus Jones, 45, of Capitol Heights, Md., inside a gray Kia Sorento. They said he had been shot at least once, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A police report says there was a bullet hole in the windshield.

The vehicle was found on the side of the shopping center along East Capitol Street, according to the report.

In 2021, The Washington Post profiled the neighborhood around Benco, noted at that time for experiencing more gunshots than any other area in the District. D.C. officials said more than 40 percent of the gunfire in the city was concentrated on 151 blocks. Two of those blocks were on a one-mile stretch of Benning Road, including the Benco shopping center.

