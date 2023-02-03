Friday night in D.C. was year’s coldest, and it’s getting colder

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Friday in Washington may not have brought historic cold, as it was expected to do elsewhere, but it was easily our coldest day of the year, far colder than warm January, and it was windy, too. Even if its frigid qualities, and its punitive chill may have fallen short of the histories, Friday night here certainly seemed a night to remember.

By 9 p.m., the skidding mercury had sunk to 22 degrees, the lowest in Washington in 2023. Previously, the coldest temperatures recorded here this year were the 29-degree measurements of Jan. 15 and Jan. 16. The average low for Feb. 3 is 30.

And aggressive Northwest winds created the sense of even colder conditions. At times on Friday the wind reached 31 mph and gusted to 44. As late as 9 p.m. meteorologists measured a 32 mph gust with a wind chill of 6.

Friday night symbolized the meaning of dark, cold and windy.

Less harshness could be found earlier in the day, however, particularly in places shielded from the unremitting wind.

Even around 1 p.m., with the mercury at the freezing point, Friday hinted at a growing potential for warmth. A strengthening sun beamed from a brilliantly blue sky that seemed bereft of any but the smallest clouds.

GiftOutline Gift Article