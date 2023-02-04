$1.3 million payment would settle suit over death in Arlington jail

Listen Gift Article Share

Relatives of a man who died in the Arlington County jail and their attorney would receive about $1.3 million in exchange for dismissal of a lawsuit last year that accused jail officials and a health-care provider of responsibility for his death, according to a settlement agreement filed in federal court. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Darryl Becton, 46, was arrested on Sept. 29, 2020, for an alleged violation of probation for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. His family said Becton told jail staff he was coming off opioids and had high blood pressure and heart problems.

Becton died on Oct. 1, 2020, of what a state medical examiner described as hypertensive cardiovascular disease complicated by opiate withdrawal.

The lawsuit the family filed in March 2022 alleged that Becton was ignored for hours as he underwent severe withdrawal and died in a cell. The proposed settlement, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, awaits a judge’s approval.

Advertisement

Under its terms, the administrator of Becton’s estate, Monique Ford, agreed to dismissal of claims against Arlington Sheriff Elizabeth Arthur, Corizon Health Inc. and others named in the suit. The defendants continued to deny any negligence or liability, according to the terms, but agreed to a $1.325 million payment to the plaintiff.

Mark J. Krudys, an attorney for the Becton family, declined to comment Saturday until the court finalizes the settlement. Attorneys for the defendants could not immediately be reached.

After payment of legal fees and expenses, the agreement says, about $900,000 would remain to be divided among five beneficiaries of Becton’s estate, who are his adult children.

GiftOutline Gift Article