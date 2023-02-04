D.C. bill would offer incentives to switch from gas stoves to electric

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The District would join other cities and states seeking to swap gas stoves and other fossil fuel-dependent devices for electric appliances, under a bill introduced Friday that is sure to add to a culture war already simmering in America’s kitchens. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The measure would incentivize the shift from natural gas to electric by using “hundreds of millions” of dollars in federal funds, including tax incentives, to encourage people to switch, said D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), one of the bill’s co-sponsors.

The bill — originally submitted late last year — would target moderate- and low-income households, allowing those making less than $80,000 a year to replace their gas stoves and heating appliances without incurring any out-of-pocket costs, including installation. The measure also would add an additional permitting fee for people who install new fossil fuel-burning appliances in renovations.

Advertisement

“We think it’s a bold proposal,” Allen said in an interview.

Allen, who holds a master’s degree in public health, said his main interest in promoting the legislation is to improve the air quality in people’s homes, particularly for low-income residents and those in public housing. The bill sets a goal of retrofitting at least 30,000 low-income households by December 2040, with at least 5,000 conversions by December 2025.

Renewable energy advocates and environmentalists have argued that gas stoves pose a menace not only to indoor air quality, but to the planet by contributing to the greenhouse gases that trap heat in Earth’s atmosphere. A recent study from Stanford University found that the appliances release far more methane than the Environmental Protection Agency estimates as well as nitrogen dioxide, a pollutant that can trigger asthma.

Advertisement

The District bill — which is co-sponsored by more than half of D.C. Council members — follows similar measures in the region designed to wean the country from fossil fuels. The increasingly heated conflict has played out mostly along partisan lines nationally, with several blue states moving to shift away from gas appliances and several red states acting to protect them.

Montgomery County unanimously passed a measure in November that would phase out the use of natural gas in new buildings in favor of all-electric buildings beginning in December 2026.

Lawmakers in the Virginia General Assembly, meanwhile, have introduced at least two measures that would do the opposite. A bill sponsored by Del. Israel O’Quinn (R-Washington) to protect “retail supply choice” would block localities from adopting any ordinance that limits or prohibits customers from using natural gas or passing any law that would deny building permits based on the utility provider. The measure, which passed the House, is now before a Senate committee.

Advertisement

Virginia state Sen. Joseph D. Morrissey (R-Richmond) proposed a similar bill last month to counter efforts by environmentalists to limit access to natural gas. Morrissey said his aim was to protect industries that rely on natural gas and counter limits on residential use.

“I think of natural gas as clean energy and … these businesses need the natural gas to plan for the future,” Morrissey said. He said he also supported its use by residential consumers.

But Morrissey asked that his bill be stricken Monday, at the request of industry groups advocating for it, saying backers would like to put forth a stronger bill next year.

Critics, including Republicans such as Sen. Ted Cruz (Tex.), see governmental overreach in the recent push to all-electric construction, arguing that the phaseout programs that started several years ago in California are preludes to an eventual ban. Besides reducing consumer choice in the kitchen, they argue that moving toward all-electric homes could leave people at the mercy of one form of energy. Cruz suggested there is more politics than strong data creating a link between gas stoves and poor health, claiming that the recent studies had been underwritten by “radical environmental activists seeking to gin up misleading, false studies” as part of a plan to ban fossil fuels.

Advertisement

The controversy took off early last month, when U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission member Richard Trumka Jr. called gas stoves “a hidden hazard” in an interview with Bloomberg News. Trumka said “any option was on the table,” including a possible ban — a claim that the commission’s chair said he opposed and had not been put before the commission.

Allen also said no ban plan was afoot in D.C.

“I think it’s important to remember no one’s coming in to take away your gas stove,” he said.

GiftOutline Gift Article