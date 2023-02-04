The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

With a high of 32, Saturday’s warmest hours were still freezing

On Saturday, we were more than halfway through winter

February 4, 2023 at 8:24 p.m. EST

We have had few truly wintry days in Washington this year, but Saturday certainly seemed to be one of them, with the mercury mainly confined to the bleak thermal territory below freezing, including many hours in the teens.

Only for a couple of late afternoon hours did we manage a reading of 32 degrees, the day’s high. Even in February, that was not to be confused with warmth — and it was 14 degrees below average.

Yet even if Saturday seemed quantitatively severe, mitigating factors existed. The sun remained in bright, brilliant evidence throughout the daytime hours, and it did not set until after 5:30 p.m.

Saturday could also be seen as a meteorological milestone: We had voyaged more than half the stretch from the winter solstice to the spring equinox.

It was 45 days past the Dec. 21 solstice, leaving 44 until the March 20 equinox. Winter, we may say, was half gone.

