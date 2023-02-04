The first 9 policies Wes Moore pitched to Maryland lawmakers

Here are the nine bills Moore asked the legislature, which has a supermajority of fellow Democrats, to pass:
Minimum wage indexing
Moore campaigned on accelerating the state’s scheduled minimum wage hike so it hits $15 per hour in October instead of in two years. But he also wants to make future increases automatic, indexing the rate to inflation so that starting in March 2025, the minimum wage automatically rises when the cost of goods does. He proposed capping the increase at 5 percent per year, even if annual inflation is higher. And the plan leaves in place a tool to suspend the automatic increases if the economy goes haywire: The Board of Public Works — a three-member spending panel composed of the governor, the comptroller and the treasurer — retains its ability to suspend automatic increases if the labor market shrinks.
Maryland lawmakers have considered indexing before but have not enacted it. Maryland is one of 30 states with a minimum wage above the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour. Eighteen states have automatic increases tied to some type of index, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Cost: Not tallied by legislative analysts. But Moore’s budget includes $413 million to pay state contractors if the $15 minimum wage increase is implemented two years early.
A service year
During the campaign, Moore proposed offering recent high school graduates a one-year opportunity to be paid for doing public service, either for the government or for another nonprofit. (The governor emphasized service during his first State of the State speech on Wednesday, calling on lawmakers to help him recruit the public into more volunteer work.)
His legislation would create a state agency to administer the program and broadly lays out how it would work: young people work about 30 hours a week in a job focused on climate, education or health, earning $15 an hour and receiving a $3,000 stipend for completing the program, which would include a mentor who does career coaching and teaches financial literacy. Moore proposes to start with 200 participants in the first year and have 2,000 by the fourth.
Cost: $18 million, according to budget documents.
Extended cash payments to the working poor
During the pandemic, Maryland used federal cash to dramatically expand one of the most effective anti-poverty tools: the Earned Income Tax Credit, which offers a lump sum to low-income people with jobs. The money is calculated on a sliding scale based on income and household size, and it sometimes exceeds how much the person owed in taxes. Maryland made its program one of the most generous in the country and extended it to certain immigrants blocked from receiving other aid.
Moore wants to make permanent what was a temporary expansion scheduled to end this year.
The governor also wants to make a $500 tax credit available to all families with children under age 6 that earn $15,000 or less, which includes about 40,000 Maryland families, according to Moore’s budget.
Cost: $171 million, according to budget documents.
Subsidized electric trucks
For businesses that upgrade to electric trucks, the state would cover the full cost difference between buying a conventional vehicle and a zero-emission electric one. It also extends a rebate set to expire this year that covers 40 percent of the cost of installing charging stations, capped at $700 for individuals and $4000 for businesses.
Free health care for the Maryland National Guard
Moore proposes that taxpayers pick up the health-care tab for active duty members of the Maryland National Guard and their families, rather than splitting the costs between the government and employees.
Cost: $5 million per year, according to budget documents.
Expanded tax breaks for more veterans
Moore, an Army veteran, argues that many people who serve on military installations in Maryland leave the state when they retire and begin civilian careers and that this tax break might keep more here. He wants to expand an existing tax break for veterans over 55 to include younger ones, as well as exempt up to $40,000 in military retirement income from state taxes. Currently, the first $15,000 of military income is exempted for veterans 55 or older.
Cost: $30 million per year, according to budget documents.
Tax breaks for broadband expansion
The federal government set aside $65 billion nationwide to expand access to broadband, and Moore proposed some tax breaks he says will make the money go further in Maryland. His legislation would exempt from sales tax for the next five years any of the equipment used to expand broadband — including modems and fiber optic cables — as well as exempt companies spending federal grants from paying state taxes on the grant money.
Incentives for banks to operate in low-income neighborhoods
Moore, who spent time as an investment banker, proposed a venture fund backed with private and tax dollars to invest in ways for businesses in low- and moderate-income areas of the state to better access capital and financial services, as well as attract bank branches to underserved neighborhoods.
Pilot program for technology infrastructure
The governor pitched giving grants of up to $2 million to companies, local governments, universities and nonprofits that invest in building infrastructure to help expand the technology sector. The four-year pilot program is complicated, but some examples of projects that could receive state funding include wet labs that handle hazardous material, cybersecurity facilities and prototype manufacturing centers. Grant recipients would have to match as much as four times the amount that comes from the state.
Cost: $10 million this year, according to budget documents.