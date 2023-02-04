The first 9 policies Wes Moore pitched to Maryland lawmakers

Moore campaigned on accelerating the state’s scheduled minimum wage hike so it hits $15 per hour in October instead of in two years. But he also wants to make future increases automatic, indexing the rate to inflation so that starting in March 2025, the minimum wage automatically rises when the cost of goods does. He proposed capping the increase at 5 percent per year, even if annual inflation is higher. And the plan leaves in place a tool to suspend the automatic increases if the economy goes haywire: The Board of Public Works — a three-member spending panel composed of the governor, the comptroller and the treasurer — retains its ability to suspend automatic increases if the labor market shrinks.