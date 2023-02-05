Three die in separate D.C. shootings, police say

Listen Gift Article Share

Three people were killed Saturday in separate shootings in the District, according to the police. Based on preliminary information, nothing obvious seemed to connect the killings, which appeared to be widely separated in time and in location. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight All three apparently occurred in residential areas on one of the coldest days of the winter.

The first was reported around daybreak in the 1100 block of 21st Place NE. Police said a person of interest had been detained at the scene, a street of three-story brick apartment houses in the Carver-Langston area.

The second homicide occurred in the lobby of an apartment house in the Petworth area of Northwest Washington, according to police spokeswoman Brianna Burch.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Spring Road NW about 4:30 p.m., she said. It was unclear what precipitated the shooting.

Advertisement

Police said they were looking for three people in connection with the killing. Each was described as a young man. The site was about a half-mile west of the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro station.

The third killing occurred miles away, in the Southeast quadrant of the city on Saturday night, according to D.C. police spokesman Paris Lewbel.

It was reported in the 3600 block of 22nd Street SE, according to police. The site is a street of three-story, red brick apartment houses a few hundred yards from the border between the District and Prince George’s County.

GiftOutline Gift Article