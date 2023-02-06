Robber wearing a Canada Goose jacket takes purses and cash, police say

Listen Gift Article Share

The down coat, known for winter warmth, has been the target of robbers here this season, and on Sunday, one was apparently worn by a thief, according to D.C. police. Taken in Sunday’s holdup at 18th and T Streets NW, the police said, were purses and cash, rather than coats. But, apparently a witness noticed the coat worn by one of the robbers.

The robber, Burch said, was “definitely wearing a Canada Goose jacket.”

That brand of outerwear may occupy a special niche near the intersection of fashion, environment and street corner desirability.

A “string of robberies” involving that brand of jacket took place in the past few days, said a recent campus advisory from George Washington University.

None of the robberies occurred on campus, but two happened near the campus in Foggy Bottom on Feb. 1, the advisory said Thursday.

Apparently speaking literally, the advisory said the “very expensive” Canada Goose jackets “have been taken off” victims. In some cases, the advisory said, weapons were displayed.

The robbery or theft of the jackets appears to be neither new nor confined to the District.

Three years ago, for example, a campus publication at Boston University said that 10 percent of the 180 thefts reported on campus since September involved the theft of winter outerwear. Of the 18 items taken, eight were said to be Canada Goose jackets.

Among other things, the account said, the jackets are known for the quality of their stitching, their fur-trimmed hoods and a distinctive patch on an arm.

The patch may add a certain polar expedition cachet to the Canada Goose coat, but the insulation seems important, as well.

When it comes to protection against the cold, said the website of another clothing supplier, “nothing beats down.” The crisscrossing fibers of the down trap air, according to the Triple F.A.T. Goose site, and keep garment wearers warm while allowing excess heat to escape.

