Intruder stopped at Joint Base Andrews, Air Force says

An intruder got into a housing area Monday at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, the home of Air Force One, the Air Force said. A resident of the housing area "discharged a firearm," the Air Force detachment at the base said in a statement. Security forces arrived to apprehend the alleged intruder, a man, and the incident was under investigation Monday night, the statement said.

“Unauthorized access” was gained about 11:30 a.m., the statement said. The alleged intruder was not identified, and no motive was given for the intrusion.

No injuries or property damage were reported. From the statement it was not clear how close the alleged intruder came to Air Force One, which is used by the president.

Also unclear was what prompted the resident to shoot.

Andrews is in Prince George’s County, a few miles outside D.C.

