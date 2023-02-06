Intruder stopped at Joint Base Andrews, Air Force says

An intruder got into a housing area Monday at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, the home of Air Force One, the Air Force said.
“Unauthorized access” was gained about 11:30 a.m., the statement said. The alleged intruder was not identified, and no motive was given for the intrusion.
No injuries or property damage were reported. From the statement it was not clear how close the alleged intruder came to Air Force One, which is used by the president.
Andrews is in Prince George’s County, a few miles outside D.C.