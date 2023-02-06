Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A shopping mall is designed to be full of people. When it contains no people — or very few of them — a post-apocalyptic vibe settles in. You start imagining zombies spilling from the food court, overwhelming the Auntie Anne's, pounding on the doors of the glass elevator.

But are zombies any different from Black Friday shoppers?

Britta Monaco once wore a pedometer on a Black Friday at Gaithersburg’s Lakeforest Mall, just to see how far she walked.

“I want to say it was like six miles,” she told me on a recent afternoon at Lakeforest, which at the end of March will shut its doors for good.

Britta was the mall’s director of marketing from 1998 to 2004. For a while, her sister, Bridget Muehlberger, worked there, too. Bridget was an administrative assistant there in the executive offices of Hecht’s. The three of us went to Rockville High School together. I thought they’d be good tour guides.

When Taubman Centers opened Lakeforest on Sept. 12, 1978, the anchor stores were the Hecht Co., Woodward & Lothrop, J.C. Penney and Sears. Hecht’s and Woodies — once-proud local department store chains — are gone for good. Sears and J.C. Penney soldier on, shadows of their former selves.

Thus it should come as no surprise that Lakeforest will eventually be demolished. The precise nature of what new owner WRS Inc. Real Estate Investments will do with the 100-acre site isn’t yet known, but it will likely become a “mixed use” development: a little bit of everything.

On the day Britta, Bridget and I walked around, almost all of Lakeforest’s stores had already closed, but a few — including Macy’s — were still open, their windows plastered with “SALE” and “Clearance!” and “Everything must go!”

The sisters provided a running commentary on the 45-year retail history of the mall — and the social history of malls in general.

“'Meet you at the mall!’” said Bridget. “That’s what we used to say.”

Well, not this particular mall for us. When we were teenagers in Rockville, White Flint was the cool mall — the “bougie mall,” as Bridget called it.

“Our mother used to make us dress up for that mall,” Bridget said.

White Flint had the fancy stores — Lord & Taylor, I. Magnin, Bloomingdale’s — and a Disneyesque strip of boutiques modeled on Venice (Italy, not California).

Lakeforest wasn’t quite so upmarket, but it had its attractions.

“I used to ice skate here,” Bridget said as we came to the mall’s central court.

When it opened, Lakeforest had an indoor ice rink. There were movie theaters, too. And a fountain.

Most of the escalators in the mall had been turned off. The handful of shoppers — or gawkers — used the stairs to go up or down. The mall was empty of bodies, making the music over the PA seem oddly loud.

“It’s like a soundtrack to …” began Bridget.

“Desolation,” finished Britta.

The sisters preferred to remember the mall’s better days. There were fashion shows sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, Britta said. Trick-or-treating would draw 5,000 kids.

Every year, Britta would go to a place in Baltimore that made holiday decor especially for malls. One year, the Lakeforest display included Teddy the Talking Bear, operated by an unseen puppeteer.

“Somebody threw a piece of Sbarro’s pizza on Teddy’s nose,” Britta said.

Every now and then as we walked the mall, older people — singly and in pairs — would pass us. Mall walkers finally have the place practically to themselves.

Britta said one of the most vivid memories from her time at Lakeforest was when two women came to the front office to vociferously complain that somebody was walking the wrong way around the mall.

We ambled along, passing shuttered storefront after shuttered storefront. “This was the jewelry store I took my co-worker to to get the diamond taken out of her engagement ring and put into a necklace,” Bridget said.

Wait. What?

The couple had been married five years, she said. When they divorced, the husband wanted the engagement ring back. Bridget thought that was a terrible idea.

Just think of all the drama this mall — any mall — has seen over the decades. All the rings bought and rings returned, movies seen, Santas’ laps sat upon, Sbarro’s pizza thrown. Bridget said that after the stores at Lakeforest closed each night, employees would flock to a bar there called Sherry’s Lounge and trade war stories.

“It seemed like there were nothing but retail workers in there,” Bridget said.

We said our goodbyes and I decided to treat myself to 15 minutes in one of the many empty massage chairs dotting Lakeforest’s common areas. No waiting!

As I sat in my comfy seat, robots kneading my back, I spied a sign plastered over a closed store on the second level: “Let’s make new memories on HM.com.”

As if.

