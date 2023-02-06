Attorneys ‘dropped the ball’ in Md. officer’s murder trial, judge says

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The trial of a Maryland police officer who fatally shot a handcuffed man six times has been delayed for the third time in three years — a necessity born of pandemic court closures, expert witness conflicts and a lack of preparation from attorneys, two Prince George’s County judges said in court Monday while expressing frustration and bewilderment with hold ups in the case.

“I don’t know how else to say it,” Circuit Court Judge Michael Pearson told the prosecutors and defense attorneys on the case, “but you have dropped the ball. Period.”

Prince George’s County Police Cpl. Michael Owen Jr., was scheduled to go to trial Monday for second-degree murder in the killing of William Green, a 43-year-old man who was in the front seat of Owen’s police cruiser in January 2020 when the officer opened fire.

Advertisement

The day after the shooting, Owen was charged in Green’s death — the first county officer charged with murder in connection with actions taken while on duty, officials said. The case became a rallying cry for police accountability advocates in the community, including Green’s own family, who sued the police department and won a $20 million settlement.

But all parties were forced to wait years for the case to go to trial — through police accountability protests nationwide in 2020, through court closures related to the coronavirus pandemic and two delays to the start date because of docket backlogs.

This time, Green’s family thought the case would finally go to trial.

But the day after the three-year anniversary of Green’s death, prosecutors from the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office called a meeting with the victim’s family to inform them that they had offered Owen a plea deal. The arrangement, the family said, would have reduced Owen’s charges from murder to voluntary manslaughter and potentially lowered his sentence.

Advertisement

While plea deals are common in courthouses nationwide, the details of them rarely become public before they are discussed in open court and are not final until a judge accepts them.

Green’s family was dismayed by the proposal, and took their opposition public last week in stories in The Washington Post and on WJLA-ABC7. Days later, the court rejected the proposed plea deal, according to court documents, even though Owen had already accepted it.

What followed, court documents show, was a rush by the officer’s defense attorneys and the state’s prosecutors to prepare for a trial that was scheduled to begin in just days. A flurry of motions were filed Friday, including requests to delay the case and move it out of Prince George’s County for fears of a tainted jury due to media coverage.

In court filings and before Pearson on Monday morning, defense attorney Thomas Mooney said that one of his use-of-force experts had suffered a heart attack in November 2021 and would not be available to testify until April 2023. Mooney also said that prosecutors had been late to turn over discovery materials pertinent to the trial, including details of a reenactment of the fatal shooting and the written testimony from one of the state’s use-of-force experts.

Pearson asked prosecutors why they had waited until Friday — the day before trial — to give the defense that critical information.

Advertisement

Jason Abbott, principal deputy state’s attorney and a lead prosecutor on the case, said the state had only received the materials themselves late last week and handed them over on Friday.

Pearson, growing more and more irritated from the bench, said he did not understand how prosecutors could wait until the day before trial to learn what their own witnesses planned to say on the stand. The judge said that prosecutors’ tardiness was “mystifying.”

It is, he said, “for lack of a better term, sandbagging.”

“You can’t do that,” Pearson said. “That’s why we have the rules.”

The judge said he would not delay the case simply because the defense’s expert witness was recovering from a medical episode that happened “15 months ago,” especially since the courtroom was equipped with teleconference technology that would allow for virtual testimony. But Pearson said that the disclosure delay issues were “unavoidable.”

Advertisement

He agreed to delay the case, but not before first lecturing both defense attorneys and prosecutors for their lack of preparation. Pearson said it could take another 10 months for all parties to be able to clear their schedules for a two-week trial.

By then, the judge said, “We’re talking about four years since the inception of this case. That’s wholly unacceptable.”

That assertion drew nods of agreement from the courtroom gallery, where nearly 30 members of Green’s family and community organizers sat together.

State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy was not in the courtroom Monday.

After the hearing, her office sent a statement saying it “understands the expectations of due diligence.”

“As with any case, when discoverable information is received the SAO will continue its ongoing discovery obligations and provide to the defense per MD Rule 4-263, and as justice requires,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Mooney declined to comment after the hearing because the case is ongoing.

Nikki Owens, who is Green’s cousin and has served as the family’s spokesperson since the shooting, said while this was the outcome she had pushed for — to get the plea deal tossed out and proceed to trial — she once again felt disappointed in the way the case and her family had been handled.

The postponement, she said, is again “delaying the grieving process.”

“It’s frustrating,” Owens said. “But it’s necessary, because we don’t feel like they were prepared to go to trial, either the defense or the prosecution.”

Owens said she hopes this reset will force prosecutors to “do better” moving forward.

“They are traumatizing us again,” she said.

Amid the confusion last week — prosecutors offering the plea, the court tossing it out, the family’s public uproar — Braveboy maintained her office had always been prepared to go to trial.

Advertisement

In his motion to delay the trial, Mooney said that, as of Feb. 1, prosecutors did not object to postponing the case, but by Feb. 3 prosecutors said they wanted to trial to move forward. Then on Monday morning in court, both prosecutors and defense attorneys asked the judge to continue the case.

A separate judge, Nicholas Rattal, later formally ordered to delay the trial to a date that has yet to be determined. Owen, who was not present for the hearing before Pearson, sat in court in a suit.

Rattal offered another lecture about timeliness — noting the age of the case — and urged all the attorneys to move quickly to get it resolved. Rattal said that he was “sure Judge Pearson was a bit perplexed” by the preparation issues.

Rattal scheduled the parties to meet again in 10 days for a status hearing.

GiftOutline Gift Article