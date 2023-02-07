D.C.’s street vendors hopeful about proposed bill to relax restrictions

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tity Bangura huddled behind rows of hats, masks, gloves and hand warmers, her face peeking just above the stretch of tables lining the sidewalk. A woman on the other side of the table picked up a black beanie and examined it.

"Diez," Bangura said. "Ten dollars." The woman neatly laid the beanie back down and carried on through the bustling intersection of 14th and Irving Streets in Columbia Heights. No sale.

Slow days are part of the job for Bangura, who makes her livelihood selling on the street — especially when the temperature struggles to break 40 degrees. But as long as it’s not raining — and assuming she can catch a ride to lug her merchandise from her Maryland home out to the busy street corner — Bangura’s booth is open for business.

Worse than the cold or the rain, though, is the prospect of being arrested for vending without a license. While police enforcement of vending without a license, a misdemeanor in D.C., has slowed in recent years, vendors still worry about the risk.

“They’ll lock you up for selling water,” said Bangura, who doesn’t have a vending license and has been arrested before for street vending.

Getting a license and sidewalk vending permit in the District can be difficult. Under the law, the city only issues three permits per side of a block, each of which can cost more than $1,000 a year — a steep entry price for some who rely on vending as their sole income.

Vendedores Unidos, a group of vendors largely based in Columbia Heights, has been fighting for years to change that structure. And with newfound support from Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D), vendors are optimistic that change is finally on the horizon.

A bill co-introduced by Mendelson and council member Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) — who has long advocated on behalf the street vendors in her ward — would decriminalize street vending, increase the number of licenses available, lower the licensing fees and create designated vending zones throughout the city, including a Columbia Heights vending zone.

“There’s nothing inherently wrong with or undesirable about street vending,” Mendelson said in an interview. “Therefore there is not a good policy justification for making it unnecessarily burdensome and costly for vendors to operate.”

When asked if she planned to get a license under the new legislation, Bangura immediately shot a thumbs up.

If the bill passes, D.C. would join cities such as New York and Los Angeles in overhauling street vending rules. While street vending in D.C. may not be as common as the bright umbrellas in L.A. or the hot dog carts in midtown Manhattan, for residents in Columbia Heights, street vendors along the 14th Street thoroughfare are a cornerstone.

It’s a bustling area where stops such as CVS and Target attract a large and diverse group of pedestrians. Workers filter into and out of the Metro station. Howard University students stroll out of the complex with shopping bags. There are preachers and performers. Children flood the sidewalk in the afternoon when nearby schools let out.

And they all pass by the street vendors standing behind tables stacked high with sliced mangos, taquitos and atole de elote — a Central American corn-based drink popular in the winter.

Next to Bangura’s table, Ana Lemus sells chicharrón and yuca. Halfway down the block, a vendor sells apparel made in Bolivia, her home country. There are brightly painted maracas and Valentine’s Day teddy bears. Rodney Wilcox sells roses. Eloisa Diaz sells coconuts.

During the winter there are about 20 vendors who rotate on the block, according to organizers with Beloved Community Incubator, a community organization that has helped organize Vendedores Unidos and the fight for better protections. In the summer, the figure reaches well over 40.

Many of the vendors are people of color and immigrants, often hailing from Central American countries. Some vend out of necessity, to pay bills and care for their children. Others say it’s a way to bring their culture to the neighborhood, which has one of the highest Latino populations in the city.

“Street vendors contribute to the vibrant atmosphere of Columbia Heights and other parts of the District,” Nadeau said in a news conference announcing the legislation. “Their presence reflects and enriches the diverse culture of our city. For me, it’s part of what makes Ward 1 so energetic and beautiful.”

And it’s this group of vendors that is largely leading the fight for change.

Decriminalizing street vending without a license was included in the council’s controversial overhaul of the District’s century-old criminal code. But the bill, which wouldn’t go into effect until 2025, is tied up in Congress, which has regulatory oversight of D.C. law. This week the House plans to take up a disapproval resolution, attempting to block the criminal code changes. So in an effort to more quickly lock in change for street vendors, Nadeau and organizers pushed for the passage of two other bills specifically related to street vending late last year.

“I’m not going to bank everything on the bill,” Nadeau said of the criminal code overhaul.

In November, Mendelson held a public hearing on the two street vending bills, where nearly a hundred speakers turned out to share testimony. With a tight schedule to pass dozens of other bills before the council period ended in December, the street vending bills didn’t make it through. But Nadeau started the new year ready to reintroduce the legislation, this time with Mendelson on board as a co-introducer.

Blaine Stum, senior policy adviser for Mendelson, said at the news conference that they’re hoping to mark up and vote on the bill before the council turns to budgeting in late March.

The push for the legislation comes after years of demands from activists and vendors for better protections, which intensified in November 2019 when a D.C. police officer confronted a 15-year-old girl selling food in Columbia Heights with her brother while her mother had gone to run an errand. A video of the encounter, which circulated on social media, sparked outrage and demands for change.

Since the incident, enforcement of vending without a license has eased, said Felix Macaraeg, organizing director of Beloved Community Incubator. According to a report published by Beloved Community Incubator using D.C. Sentencing Commission data, there were 463 arrests made for vending offenses between the beginning of 2018 and Sept. 30, 2022. More than 260 of those arrests were made in 2018, and only 28 arrests were made in 2022. The vast majority of charges were dropped, and only nine of the arrests resulted in convictions.

The D.C. police said in a statement that their officers often build relationships with vendors in their respective areas but that in “instances involving illegal vending activity, the vendor is advised to cease selling and vacate the area.”

“There have been instances where unlicensed vendors continue to return to vend day after day. In those instances, members will issue citations … in lieu of arrest. They are not taken into custody but must appear at a police station within a designated amount of time to either pay the citation or request a hearing in front of a judge,” D.C. police spokesperson Alaina Gertz said in an email.

Vendors are excited at the idea of finally being able to feel safe in their job. At a news conference to announce the development last week vendors and organizers gathered in a circle singing and dancing to celebrate the support.

On Thursday, Macaraeg and Yannik Omictin, another organizer with Beloved Community Incubator, spent the afternoon connecting with vendors out on the street.

First stop for Omictin was a warm cup of atole de elote from Gloria, then yuca from Ana. He made his way down the block, handing out hand warmers and fliers for the organization’s next meeting to each stand, filling in vendors about the policy developments and catching up in Spanish.

His last stop was Bangura’s stand, where he saw hand warmers laid out for sale.

“Can I buy all the hand warmers off you?” he asked. “Just name your price, just let me know.”

“Two dollars each,” she responded.

Sold.

