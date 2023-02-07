Va. Senate Democrats spurn Youngkin picks, including health commissioner

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Democrats — who control the Senate — ousted physician and U.S. Army veteran Colin Greene, who in one year running Virginia's health department questioned the state-recognized declaration that racism is a public health crisis; downplayed the role of racism in health disparities; and, shortly after a mass shooting, called the term "gun violence" a Democratic talking point.

The Senate also removed Suparna Dutta from the Board of Education and pulled Steven Buck off the Parole Board. But Democratic leaders lost a bid to oust Bert Ellis from the University of Virginia Board of Visitors when two members of their caucus refused to go along, resulting in tie vote that Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears (R) broke in favor of keeping him in place.

Dutta and Ellis have upset Democrats by engaging in the educational culture-war issues that helped Youngkin win the Executive Mansion in 2021.

Democrats said they opposed Buck, a former prosecutor, because he has rarely agreed to parole anyone. The state abolished parole in 1995 but allows it in limited circumstances, such as for people convicted as minors or for certain geriatric prisoners.

It is not unusual for the legislature to reject a handful of nominees each year, but Greene’s removal represents a significant snub to Youngkin given the stature of his position. Democrats took the rare step of rejecting one of Youngkin’s Cabinet secretaries last year, setting off a tit-for-tat that’s still roiling the state Capitol.

Lawmakers presented contrasting visions of Greene during debate, with Republicans emphasizing his credentials and Democrats questioning his credibility with the people on the front lines of Virginia’s public health services.

Sen. Mamie E. Locke (D-Hampton) said a constituent contacted her to say Greene was “egregiously racist.” She went on to read a letter from an anonymous group of “concerned public health advocates in Virginia” detailing reasons Greene should lose his job.

Sen. Joseph D. Morrissey (D-Richmond), who said that it was wrong to consider an anonymous attack, walked off the floor rather than vote on the measure, speaking after Sen. Stephen D. Newman (R-Bedford) called Greene’s resume “unbelievably impressive” and described Greene as a soft-spoken doctor with “great intellect and character.”

Youngkin called the votes rejecting Greene, Sutta and Buck partisan.

“Democrats are repeating loudly their clear beliefs: parents don’t matter; criminals first, victims last; and petty politics above Virginia’s best interests. It’s shameful. Virginians deserve so much better,” Youngkin said in a statement Tuesday evening.

Senate Democrats said they were surprised to see Thomas weigh in on a Richmond nomination battle, despite her living in Virginia and being active in conservative causes — including working to overturn the 2020 election.

Thomas emailed state senators early Tuesday on behalf of Dutta, co-founder of the parent group Coalition for TJ. The group has opposed changes to the admissions process at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology that reduced the number of Asian students admitted to the prestigious magnet school.

Thomas wrote that Dutta had “correctly accused the NAACP and FCPS board members of ‘standing on the necks of Asians.'”

“Ms. Dutta is being viciously attacked by leftist thugs who hate diverse voices, unless they control them,” she wrote.

The rejection of gubernatorial nominees could escalate tensions between Democrats and Youngkin, who has sought to roll back efforts by Ralph Northam, his Democratic predecessor, to acknowledge and address racism, and further equity in schools.

In addition to rejecting the role racism plays in health disparities in talks with staff, employees said Greene gaslighted them and reduced one to tears during a contentious meeting about agency work serving vulnerable mothers and their babies. Greene also balked over recognizing racism as a public health crisis during the American Public Health Association’s annual awareness week, correspondence obtained through an open records request showed.

Greene also maintained in interviews that racism is a “politically charged” term that alienates White people and undermines the health department’s mission to protect the health and well-being of all Virginians, about 40 percent of whom identify as something other than White.

Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (D-Richmond), who almost died during childbirth, said Greene’s comments reinforced a mind-set that undermines Black women and denies them quality health care.

“If the top public health official does not see the connection between racism and health, particularly maternal health and how inequity rooted in the days of slavery and Jim Crow still has an impact on the heath of a particular community — if he doesn’t understand that, then he shouldn’t be in that job,” she said in a recent interview.

Ellis’s appointment had been opposed by the University of Virginia’s Student Council and Faculty Senate. The Cavalier Daily reported that as a student at U-Va. in the 1970s, Ellis helped bring William B. Shockley, a scientist who claimed Black people were genetically inferior to White people, to campus for a debate.

The paper also reported that in 2020, Ellis knocked on a student’s door to discuss a controversial sign she’d posted there. He was “prepared to use a small razor blade” to remove it but was stopped by student “ambassadors,” who threatened to restrain him, according to Ellis’s written account in the conservative blog Bacon’s Rebellion.

Sen. R. Creigh Deeds (D-Bath) said he found that episode especially troubling. “A man in his 60s going to a college campus with a razor blade to remove something he found offensive from a student’s door,” he said, is enough to disqualify him.

Sen. Mark D. Obenshain (R-Rockingham) called the episode “a trivial event.”

Lawmakers rarely reject a governor’s high-level appointees, but that changed last year when Democrats on a Senate committee voted down former Trump administration official Andrew Wheeler for secretary of natural resources. Youngkin instead named Wheeler a senior adviser, a position that does not require confirmation.

As a result, House Republicans ousted a number of former governor Northam’s appointments to panels, including board of education members, prompting the Senate Democrats to hold up Youngkin’s nominees for two boards.

“Normally gubernatorial appointments are a quiet, if not silent, affair,” Stephen Farnsworth, a political scientist at the University of Mary Washington, said. “Youngkin has been more willing to nominate controversial figures than previous governors were, and so what traditionally has always been routine is now only routine most of the time.”

Before Wheeler, the last time the General Assembly defeated a Cabinet appointee was 2006, when Republicans in the House of Delegates rejected former president of AFL-CIO Daniel G. LeBlanc for secretary of the commonwealth under then-Gov. Tim Kaine (D).

The Senate clerk does not keep data on failed confirmations, but longtime staffers and Virginia political observers, including Farnsworth, say a health commissioner — which is not a cabinet-level position — has never been rejected by the legislature.

Sen. Scott A. Surovell (D-Fairfax), who represents a large Hispanic community which was hit hard at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, said in a recent interview that Greene’s comments questioning the role of racism in public health outcomes “couldn’t be more willfully ignorant from somebody you expect to be a medical professional.”

Greene’s views are “completely out of touch with factual and medial reality, and [are] the kinds of things you might hear a doctor say in the 1920s,” Surovell said.

After a Washington Post article was published including Greene’s comments, Youngkin said he was “disappointed” that Greene did not effectively communicate the administration’s mission. The state Board of Health also admonished Greene, who was previously a local health director in the northern Shenandoah Valley.

Four members of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus later met with Youngkin; John Littel, the secretary of Health and Human Resources; and the governor’s chief diversity officer at the time. Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Henrico), chairman of the caucus, said no action came as a result of the meeting.

“The governor did a fine job of separating himself from Dr. Greene’s comments, but doubling down on his decision to keep him in that role and [taking] no responsibility for the communications that he has put forth, that, I believe, offers an environment for his appointees to continue to make these decisions,” Bagby said.

The question of Greene’s confirmation loomed over session.

Youngkin (R) named Greene to lead the health department a year ago but like dozens of other appointees, Greene had to be confirmed by the legislature to continue in his role, which pays $226,366 a year.

As health commissioner, Greene ran an agency with more than 3,200 employees and more than 2,000 contractors. The department’s budget tops about $1.4 billion, including nearly a half-billion dollars in federal coronavirus funds and another half-billion in federal funding.

His budget priorities, which were presented last month to panels of lawmakers, had about $50 million in new spending, including $30 million to create a program that would allow aspiring nurses to earn money while completing clinical hours required for their degree.

While Greene’s supporters on Tuesday framed his comments on disparities as a misunderstanding and criticized Democrats for elevating the concerns of an anonymous group, McClellan said that she and other members of the Legislative Black Caucus had conducted their own research and found employees were afraid to speak out.

“His leadership is having a chilling effect on the work that the Legislative Black Caucus has done to address racism as a public health crisis,” she said.

