Fairfax County judge dismisses case against suspect in fatal shooting

A Fairfax County judge dismissed a case Tuesday against a man who was charged with second-degree murder last year, court records show. General District Court Judge Vanessa R. Jordan dropped the case against Francisco Joel Juares, 22, who had been arrested in late August and charged with killing D’Mari Norris, 21, of Alexandria.

Investigators said at the time of the arrest that “the two men had an interaction,” leading to Norris being shot multiple times in the upper body. A nearby witness held Juares down until police arrived at the scene, where they recovered two firearms.

Laura Birnbaum, spokeswoman for Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano (D), said prosecutors could not subpoena a key person because he was deployed in South Korea. (Prosecutors do not have international subpoena power in general district court, Birnbaum said.)

Court records did not specify why Jordan dismissed the case. Although the case was dropped in general district court, Birnbaum said Descano’s office intends to indict Juares in front of a grand jury next month in Fairfax County Circuit Court, which would give prosecutors another opportunity to try the case.

Juares, of Alexandria, was granted bail after a September bond hearing, court records show.

Dawn Butorac, the county’s chief public defender, declined to comment on Juares’s case.

