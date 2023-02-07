Video captures giant panda cub’s adorable gymnastics at National Zoo

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

🐼🌀 Xiao Qi Ji is on a roll! Chilly weather brought out the sillies in our giant panda cub, who showed off his somersault style. Solo play sessions help keepers evaluate his confidence + comfort-level while he and his mom are apart.

The Giant Panda Cam is sponsored by @Boeing. pic.twitter.com/cBBNCFsR9n — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 29, 2023



The Giant Panda Cam is sponsored by @Boeing. pic.twitter.com/cBBNCFsR9n — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 29, 2023 The video shows the cub as he climbs on a structure in his enclosure and slides down a tree. He somersaults down a hill covered in leaves.

At one point, even though he doesn’t make it far up a tree he tries to climb, he seems to take it in stride as he falls and rolls. Undeterred, he climbs poles to a bedlike area, pulling himself up and over, flipping over a pole and then tumbling down.

Officials at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute said the cub’s play sessions let experts see his confidence and comfort level “while he and his mom are apart.”

Late last year, keepers started to have Xiao Qi Ji, who’s now 2 years old, spend some time in his own enclosure where he could someday live on his own. He has been living with his mother, Mei Xiang, in an enclosure in one part of the panda area. His father, Tian Tian, lives in another nearby.

Pandas eventually live solitary lives, experts noted, and so it was time for Xiao Qi Ji to venture out.

Xiao Qi Ji was born in August 2020. He was the first giant panda cub in five years at the D.C. zoo. At the time of his birth, his mom was 22, making her the oldest giant panda to give birth in the United States.

The giant panda cub isn’t the only one having fun lately. Another recent video from the zoo shows 9-year-old Asian elephant Nhi Linh playing with a ball in her enclosure. Keepers said the enrichment toy “encourages natural behaviors and helps keep her physically fit.”

🐘⚪ Nhi Linh is having a ball (err…a weeble-wobble)! On Jan. 16, our 9 y.o Asian elephant got a kick out of her enrichment toy, which encourages natural behaviors and helps keep her physically fit. The Elephant Cam captured all the ele-FUN! 📽️TUNE IN: https://t.co/YJGGfb2bjp. pic.twitter.com/td5BrtIz2U — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) February 2, 2023

