Man killed in domestic shooting in Southeast Washington, police say

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Seventh Street SE in the Washington Highlands neighborhood. The victim was identified as Anthony Thomas Sr. of Southeast Washington.

Police said they arrested a woman, Latasha Gray, 35, also of Southeast, and charged her with second-degree murder while armed. Police said the shooting occurred during a domestic dispute. They did not describe the relationship between Thomas and Gray.