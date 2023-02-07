Man killed in domestic shooting in Southeast Washington, police say

A 40-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night inside an apartment in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.
The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Seventh Street SE in the Washington Highlands neighborhood. The victim was identified as Anthony Thomas Sr. of Southeast Washington.
Police said they arrested a woman, Latasha Gray, 35, also of Southeast, and charged her with second-degree murder while armed. Police said the shooting occurred during a domestic dispute. They did not describe the relationship between Thomas and Gray.