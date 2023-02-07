Metro mechanic had gunman in chokehold to protect a commuter, documents say

Listen Gift Article Share

As Isaiah Trotman trained his gun on a woman in the Potomac Avenue Metro station last week, a 64-year-old Metro mechanic snuck up behind him and put him a chokehold, according to a newly released account filed in court on Tuesday. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight But police said in the affidavit that the 31-year-old Trotman — who had just claimed he was God as he shot and menaced commuters in Southeast Washington — managed to swing his right arm around and shoot Robert Cunningham once in the head.

The mechanic, who was wearing his safety vest, crumpled to the ground on the Silver Line platform. Trotman then stomped three times on Cunningham’s chest, yelling, “I’m a killer, and this is what I do,” as a train pulled into the station, police said in the account.

The chilling details of Cunningham’s final moments trying to prevent a rampage on Feb. 1 came as Trotman appeared in court for the first time, and D.C. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Lloyd Nolan ordered him detained. The judge said at a hearing Tuesday that Trotman posed a danger to the community and noted that “there is no telling how many people that day were terrorized.”

In all, police said, three people were shot, including Cunningham, during a horror-filled morning in which a witness described the gunman saying, “I’m the killmonger,” as he entered the station not far from Capitol Hill. The two others shot were wounded but expected to survive.

Police arrested Trotman, an Auburn University graduate who worked in information technology after he boarded a train and a female passenger managed to toss away his loaded firearm. Police said Trotman’s initial hearing was delayed for nearly a week so he could receive mental health evaluation at a hospital. He is charged with first-degree murder while armed.

In the affidavit, police said Trotman proclaimed to a woman on the platform, “I’ll shoot you. I am God,” and told a man earlier: “Look me in the face. I’m a prophet. You’re going to die with me today.”

At Tuesday’s court hearing, Trotman stood quietly between his public defender and a U.S. marshal. With his legs, wrists and waist in shackles, he only said his name when the judge asked him to identify himself.

Trotman’s public defender, Joseph Yarbough, argued there was no proof Trotman kidnapped or tried to kidnap any of the victims — which is an aspect of his felony murder charge.

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Jackson argued Trotman used his gun to prevent people from moving or escaping, restraining them against their will.

Jackson said the fatal shooting occurred as Cunningham was trying to protect a woman. Cunningham, Jackson said, “came to her assistance and was shot.” Jackson argued Trotman was dangerous and should be held in D.C. jail until trial.

Trotman’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16.

Police said in the affidavit that Trotman boarded an M6 Metrobus at 9:07 a.m. at Pennsylvania Avenue and 38th Street in Southeast, which runs a two-mile route to the Potomac Avenue Metro station.

On the bus, police said, Trotman told a man, “Get off the phone, you heard what I said.” Trotman pointed a gun at him, police alleged, told him he would die and said, “The last dude I shot earlier this morning was sitting in the same seat you was in.”

Police said no shooting occurred earlier that day.

Police alleged in the affidavit that as the bus pulled into the Potomac Avenue station, the man got up, and Trotman told him, “Don’t move, you think I’m playing?” The man ran off the bus when the doors opened, police said, and Trotman followed, yelling, “You ready, you ready.”

Police alleged Trotman fired four times from a Taurus 9mm handgun. The man, struck in the leg, got onto another bus to escape, police said.

At 9:19 a.m., police said, Trotman took the escalator down into the station and accosted a man putting money into a fare card machine. Trotman shot the man in the leg near a turnstile, then forced him down another escalator onto the train platform, police said.

Trotman then turned to a woman waiting for a train, pointed a gun at her and threatened to shoot her, police said. The affidavit says Cunningham intervened, trying to wrestle the gun away from Trotman before he was shot.

Trotman then boarded that train when the doors opened. Shante Trumpet, 40, said in an interview last week the gunman walked up and down the car, threatening people and yelling about Harriet Tubman and the CIA. Her account is supported by the police affidavit.

Trumpet, commuting to work for her D.C. government job, said the man sat in a seat reserved for passengers who are elderly or have a disability, perpendicular to her seat. In the interview last week, Trumpet said the man put the gun on the seat and appeared to loosen his grip, and she grabbed the firearm.

Trumpet said the man grabbed her as she tried to run, and she dropped the weapon — but managed to shove it down the rail car as two others jumped on her attacker. She said she broke free, grabbed the gun again, leaped off the train and threw the weapon onto the tracks.

Police said the firearm had five unfired rounds when it was recovered.

Authorities have said that on Jan. 19, a behavioral health counselor reported that Trotman had missed at least one session and had not been seen since Jan. 10. She grew concerned and called D.C. police to visit his home in Southeast Washington for a “welfare check.” Police said they did not make contact with Trotman.

In the affidavit, police said the counselor told them that Trotman has a “behavioral health disorder” and was in counseling three times a week. That counselor told police Trotman’s “behavior appeared strange and he appeared not to be taking his medication,” according to the affidavit.

The counselor also told police Trotman had had a previous psychotic break in which he was found wandering the woods. No other details were given.

Trotman’s mother told The Washington Post last week that she became worried about her son in recent weeks and that she “saw a depression” in his changed demeanor. His ex-girlfriend said he had been despondent over their breakup some years ago.

Trotman was facing prison time in Pennsylvania after pleading guilty last month to a methamphetamine charge, according to a local prosecutor. That prosecutor said the charge stemmed from an arrest months earlier in a motel lobby, where Trotman was seen acting erratically and vandalizing plants.

