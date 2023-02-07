The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

D.C.-area Turkish community launches fundraising effort for quake victims

By
February 7, 2023 at 2:26 p.m. EST
Volunteers stand on rubble of a destroyed building in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, on Tuesday, a day after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country’s southeast. (Adem Altan/AFP/Getty Images)

Turkish Americans and expatriates from the country who are in the Washington region have begun a fundraising drive for earthquake victims.

Sitki Kazanci, president of the American Turkish Association of Washington D.C., said Tuesday that his organization has raised $30,000 so far while also collecting clothing, blankets, diapers and other items to be flown to Istanbul.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
How to help in an international disaster
Start with groups you know
In a major humanitarian crisis, The International Red Cross and Red Crescent and Doctors Without Borders often coordinate on-the-ground response teams. Oxfam and Save the Children also often raise funds to help people affected by disasters.
How to make sure a non-profit is reputable
For American non-profits doing work overseas, Charity Navigator and Charity Watch rate groups based on factors including fundraising efficiency and how much money goes directly to programs. If you are based in the U.S. and give to an American-based charity, your donation is likely to be tax-deductible.
Assessing charities outside the U.S.
For international aid groups based in other countries, look for local watchdog organizations to assess a charity’s trustworthiness, such as the U.K.'s Charity Register and Ireland’s Charities Regulator.
Relief in areas affected by sanctions
When a disaster hits an area under sanctions, such as one under the control of extremist groups, helping can be complicated, and donating locally may not be possible or advisable. Look for international aid groups such as Mercy Corp, who are able to help people in affected regions.

1/4

End of carousel

“Honestly, the situation is very, very bad,” Kazanci said, adding that he is trying to find corporate donors. “Thirty thousand is nothing.”

Like many other Turkish Americans, Kazanci said he still has family in the southern part of Turkey that has suffered the worst damage. A sister and her family have been sheltering in their car since early Monday after evacuating their building, he said.

“They have no [internet] connection, no water, no heat, no power,” he said. “They need immediate help. International help.”

Kazanci said his organization has been coordinating with the Turkish embassy to collect donations.

On Monday, the embassy posted a message on its website saying it will collect blankets, clothes and other materials and fly them “in a speedy and prioritized manner” to Turkey, asking donors to store those items in clear bags with an itemized list of their contents.

Non-Turkish groups have also launched fundraising efforts. The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington Monday began collecting monetary donations through its website.

“As a Jewish community, it is our sacred obligation to respond,” Gil Preuss, chief executive of the federation, said in a statement.

Loading...