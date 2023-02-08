Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If you went to, taught at, worked for or stopped by a District of Columbia public school between 1968 and 1991, there is a good chance Bill Webb took your picture. And if he did, there is a good chance the negative is sitting right now in a building at 17th and M streets NW.

The building is the Charles Sumner School Museum and Archives, the repository for the history of the public school system in the District. And Bill Webb? “I describe him as having been born into the D.C. public school system,” said archives director Kimberly Springle.

William T. Webb Jr.’s grandmother was a teacher. So was his mother. (The old Ruth K. Webb Elementary School in Northeast was named for her.) It seemed inevitable that Webb would become a teacher. He started his teaching career in 1952 at John Burroughs School.

There was something Webb enjoyed nearly as much as teaching: taking photos. He got into the hobby at Hardy Elementary, where his mother taught, pointing an Argus C3 camera at his subjects and developing the film with the help of a neighborhood friend.

In 1968, Webb left the classroom to develop curriculums for the school system. He later helped organize the DCPS public relations department. This was at a time when the District’s school system needed all the PR help it could get.

“He really was about shining a light on DCPS and kind of counteracting some of the negative perceptions,” Springle said. “The collection beautifully represents many years when you would hear about the school system in a dismal way.”

Webb took formal photos — teacher and administrator headshots and the like — but what he really liked were images showing students involved in the act of enjoying school. “People who knew him say he was everywhere with that camera,” Springle said. “He was just bounding across the city.”

Webb focused his lens on all sorts of things: holiday programs in the school cafeteria. Recess on the playground. The body shop at a vocational high school. Students behind the wheels of simulators in a drivers’ ed class. Visits by dignitaries. (Maya Angelou, Lady Bird Johnson and Ronald Reagan are among those Webb snapped.)

“And then just classroom moments, capturing teachers engaging students,” Springle said. Webb was adamant about properly exposing for Black faces at a time when many White photographers didn’t know how or didn’t care to learn.

In 2001, he told Washington City Paper writer Laura Lang: “Most people in that day and age weren’t taking pictures of Black children. For those that were, it just seems that they somehow would not get the balance of lightness and darkness in a way that was not too contrasty.”

Webb did. When he retired in 1991, Webb donated his collection of negatives and prints to the Sumner School Museum. The collection comprises about 75,000 images in negative form and roughly 4,000 prints, along with related ephemera. (If Webb went to a choral recital, he kept the program.)

Webb died in 2002. Last month, the Sumner School was awarded a $32,000 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to begin an 18-month trial digitization project. “This is a collection that keeps me up at night,” Springle joked. “It is a massive amount of photographs. We were excited to get the grant.”

The money will be used for three things: rehousing the collection by moving it into acid-free binders; building metadata to make searching easier; and scanning a selection of the negatives — “the sexiest material, if you will,” Springle said — to get a feel for the process and to estimate how much it will cost to scan everything.

Springle’s colleague Crystal Hurd has already posted some scans on the Sumner Museum’s social media pages. To see what has been uploaded, check out Instagram or Twitter (@SumnerMuseum) and its Facebook page. The hope is to eventually put the photos on the web.

Springle is certain people will recognize themselves in the photos from when they were students, teachers, janitors, cafeteria workers or anyone else who was connected to or cared for public education in the District during the 20-plus years Bill Webb roamed the halls, camera in hand. “We will need the community’s help,” she said.

