Residents seek action as tire and rim thefts increase

When a neighbor knocked on Marquise Chapman's Temple Hills door one morning in early December to alert her to mischief involving her Toyota Camry, she rushed outside and found all four wheels stolen and the car sitting on four cinder blocks. The vehicle had been broken into in 2021, but that intruder only rummaged through the consoles.

This time, the theft seriously added up for Chapman, who said the car sustained $12,000 in damage to the undercarriage, a hole in the exhaust and four broken control arms.

“I felt violated, honestly. To see that really blew my mind,” Chapman, 51, said.

Tire and rim thefts, like carjackings, are not new to the region, but the number of incidents rose enough in 2022 to put residents on edge with the fear that their vehicle might be targeted next.

Frustrated victims and neighborhood watchdogs fill social media feeds with pictures and videos of stranded cars on blocks, pleading for law enforcement to intervene.

Police — who say they have not made as many arrests as they would have liked — point to the difficulty in tracking the stolen items and identifying suspects.

“We’re seeing it all over the region, quite frankly, but here in D.C. and in neighborhoods all across the city, people are waking up in the morning and their tires have been taken off their cars,” D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said at a news conference in October. “It’s a regional issue that has been going on for quite some time.”

The issue of tampering with cars has led to at least one fatal encounter. Last month, authorities arrested a District man for the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old he claimed to have seen breaking into vehicles in Northeast Washington. Jason Michael Lewis, 41, pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in the Jan. 7 incident.

The District recorded 610 reports of tire and rim thefts between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022, compared with 161 reports between January and Oct. 10 in 2021. Prince George’s County police also have been chasing more assailants as reports increased.

By contrast, incidents of theft dipped in the Virginia suburbs.

Since 2020, Arlington County has had a total of 123 cases of tire and rim thefts reported, with eight cases cleared by arrest. Last year, there were 33 instances of tire and rim thefts, and there were 55 in 2021. Fairfax County police had 206 reports with eight arrests in 2021 and 151 with no arrests in 2022.

In Alexandria, there were 68 tire and rim thefts in 2021 and 31 in 2022, according to police. Spokesman Marcel Bassett said that the 2022 numbers were not finalized and that the department did not have the number of arrests made in connection with tire and rim thefts.

Ragina C. Ali, spokeswoman for AAA Mid-Atlantic in Maryland and the District, said that AAA typically sees theft increases in summer months, leaving claims on drivers’ insurance policies with little chance of recovery.

“The cost to replace tires and rims varies, depending on the vehicle’s make and model, but averages between $3,000 and $4,000,” Ali said. “Because wheels, tires and rims are not marked, it’s easy for thieves to dispose of the stolen property or sell them.”

D.C. Police Capt. Jeffrey Kopp of the Criminal Investigations Division said that officials first noticed the rise in tire and rim thefts in July, but that investigators have no definitive theory on the spike.

“They do occur all across the city,” Kopp said. “Even if you find a set of tires, it’s very difficult to trace them back to a specific vehicle that they were taken from.”

D.C. police released a video in 2020 on auto theft prevention tips, and police often put out press releases and surveillance footage of suspects while seeking the public’s help in identifying them. Kopp said there were four or five arrests in 2022 for tire and rim thefts.

“These are happening in the late-night and early-morning hours, so parking their cars in well-lit area and putting in some lighting helps,” Kopp said. “We do find that sometimes criminals don’t like to be seen, so if your block is well lit, I think that’s a good deterrent.”

Corey Holman, a former D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commission chair in the Potomac Avenue neighborhood, said residents have voiced their concerns and hopes for a larger police presence.

“The frustration is that thefts are increasing, but there doesn’t seem to be a plan,” Holman said. “We understand that police have a lot on their plates, but it doesn’t seem that it’s a priority.”

Denise Krepp, a former advisory neighborhood commissioner for the Hill East neighborhood near Stadium-Armory, said she reached out to D.C. police for theft data after one of her neighbors had their tires stolen three times in less than a year.

“The frustration I’m hearing is citywide, and there is a fear that this is so random, but also persistent,” Krepp said. “There’s a fear of ‘Am I gonna wake up tomorrow and be able to drive my kids to school, or am I gonna be buying new tires?’ None of this should be considered normal.”

Andrew Solender, a congressional reporter at Axios, shared several photos on Twitter of his car propped up on two crates and all four wheels missing. Accompanying the photos, Solender tweeted, “They got me good.”

California Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-Calif.) replied to Solender’s tweet with two photos of her rental truck teetering on rocks without rims in January.

D.C. police spokeswoman Brianna Bunch said officers would “continue to proactively patrol our neighborhoods and communicate with our community members about these thefts.”

Prince George’s County police reported 652 incidents of stolen rims, wheels or tires in 2022, 621 in 2021 and 710 in 2020. According to the Montgomery County Police Department’s Crime Analysis Section, police investigated 164 instances of stolen tires with five arrests made in 2020, 173 instances with one arrest in 2021 and 178 instances with four arrests in 202.

The effects of the thefts linger years later for residents like Nathalia Noel of Upper Marlboro. She said she cried when she woke up on the morning of April 6, 2020, and saw her car on two bricks and one of her windows busted. Noel said she believes that if laws are not stiff, tire and rim thefts will continue.

“How do you tell your kids that we can’t leave the house now because Mommy’s car is gone?” Noel said.

Noel had no car for 30 days as the pandemic slowed delivery of replacement parts. Now she uses a wheel lock to thwart theft attempts and the incident rocked her to the point where she no longer walks around with her purse.

Prince George’s County police spokeswoman Christina Cotterman said resale often drives thefts and urged the public to take steps at prevention.

“We can offer a few tips that could help prevent the crime: Park in well-lit areas, turn your wheels when you park, park close to a curb and also use wheel locks,” Cotterman said.

Chapman said she believes the person who stole her rims and tires outside her Temple Hills home advertised them on Facebook Marketplace. A Washington Post reporter contacted the seller in December to inquire about the tires.

The seller responded in a message and said they own a tow truck company and “come across a lot of stuff.” The seller stopped responding when asked how the tires were acquired and to identify the business.

The tires were listed as sold as of early January.

A spokesman for Meta, Facebook’s parent company, declined to comment on tire and rim thefts but referred to the company’s policy on shopping safety and stolen items. It states that if users see an item they believe was stolen, they should report the listing and contact police to file a report.

Since having her tires stolen in December, Chapman has not received any follow-up from police but said she still believes that a larger police presence would deter would-be thieves.

“We need something to make the criminals think twice before they go through such craziness,” Chapman said. “That way, people who do this aren’t comfortable enough to go hike up a car without thinking that the police might ride down the street.”

Michael Brice-Saddler contributed to this report.

