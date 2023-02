It was not clear how many vehicles struck the pedestrian, but none of them remained at the scene, according to the park police.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

The man was struck in the Laurel area about 10:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Route 197, police said.

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Monday night, the U.S. Park Police said.

As of Tuesday evening, no name was available for the pedestrian, and it was unclear why he was on the parkway.