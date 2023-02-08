The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Teen charged with bringing gun to Prince George’s high school

No one was injured, police said

February 8, 2023 at 4:58 p.m. EST
A 15-year-old student has been charged with bringing a handgun to DuVal High School on Wednesday morning, Prince George’s County police said.

School security personnel “discovered a student was in possession of a handgun” at about 10:45 a.m. at the high school, which is located in the 9800 block of Good Luck Road in the Lanham area, police said in a news release. The security personnel found the gun “during the search of the student,” police said. A school resource officer assumed the investigation, police said.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

The student faces charges of handgun on person, dangerous weapon on school property, possession of a firearm by a minor and loaded handgun on person, police said.

No students or staff members were harmed during the incident, Principal Pamela Smith wrote in a letter to the high school’s families Wednesday. Smith added that the student would “be disciplined accordingly.”

