Teen charged with bringing gun to Prince George’s high school

A 15-year-old student has been charged with bringing a handgun to DuVal High School on Wednesday morning, Prince George’s County police said.
An investigation is ongoing, police said.
The student faces charges of handgun on person, dangerous weapon on school property, possession of a firearm by a minor and loaded handgun on person, police said.
No students or staff members were harmed during the incident, Principal Pamela Smith wrote in a letter to the high school’s families Wednesday. Smith added that the student would “be disciplined accordingly.”