House to vote on resolutions to block pair of D.C. bills

D.C. is in the crosshairs in Congress Thursday as the House of Representatives prepares to vote on resolutions disapproving of a pair of bills passed by the D.C. Council — the curtain raiser this Congress in an otherwise long history of congressional interference in the city's local governance.

The Republican-controlled House is seeking to block two recently passed D.C. bills: one to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections, and another that is a major, once-in-a-century revision of the city's outdated criminal code, which has not been comprehensively updated since 1901.

Rather than tangle with Republicans over the merits of the legislation, D.C. officials have stood on the principle that Congress should respect the District’s limited self-governance and stay out of its business.

“Just as Congress does not interfere in the local matters of other states, we compel you not to interfere in our matters,” the entire D.C. Council wrote to House leadership on Sunday. “A vote against these two disapproval resolutions is a vote to protect that autonomy for the residents of the District.”

Congress has oversight of D.C. and the final say on its laws and budget thanks to a provision in the Constitution. Thursday will mark the first time since 2015 that a disapproval resolution targeting D.C. legislation has made it to the House floor, though it’s been roughly three decades since Congress has successfully used a disapproval resolution to overturn D.C. legislation; the resolutions must also be approved by the president.

While House Republicans are expected to pass the disapproval resolutions, local political observers will likely be watching closely to see how House Democrats vote before the resolutions head to the Democratic-controlled Senate, where their fates are less certain. Congressional staff expects that neither disapproval resolution will be subject to the Senate filibuster and will only need to pass with a simple majority. The Senate could also fast-track the criminal code disapproval resolution: Procedural rules for a disapproval resolution targeting the D.C. criminal code allow any single member of the Senate to call to bring it to the floor for a vote, rather than leaving it up to the majority leader to bring it to the floor.

Democrats in Congress — and especially the House — have shown near unity in recent years in support of D.C. statehood, meaning an argument appealing to the District’s home rule is likely to hold sway among most in the caucus. But the political hot-button nature of the two pieces of legislation — coupled with Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s veto of the criminal code overhaul — has raised the specter of potential defections among moderate Democrats. And without the Senate filibuster, just a few in the Senate would be enough for the disapproval resolutions to go to Biden’s desk.

The Biden administration said in a statement Monday that it opposes both resolutions, describing them as “clear examples of how the District of Columbia continues to be denied true self-governance and why it deserves statehood.” The statement, however, did not say whether Biden would veto the resolutions. The White House did not respond to requests for comment seeking clarity.

The D.C. Council passed legislation allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections in October, arguing that, regardless of immigration status, all D.C. residents have a vested interest in schools, public safety and other important local issues.

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee who sponsored the disapproval resolution, said allowing noncitizens to vote in D.C. “dilutes the votes of American citizens,” arguing that foreign nationals — who may work on behalf of foreign governments — or undocumented immigrants shouldn’t get a say in local elections. Defending D.C., House Democrats and other local officials have noted that other jurisdictions across the country allow noncitizens to vote in local elections and D.C. should get to decide its own local voting laws.

The D.C. Council unanimously passed a once-in-a-century overhaul of its criminal code last fall, the product of 16 years of collaboration among prosecutors, defense attorneys and criminal justice experts to painstakingly revise the city’s outdated — and often clunky and unclear — laws covering criminal offenses, sentencing and procedure. But while Bowser (D) said she agreed with 95 percent of the changes, she vetoed the legislation over concerns with several provisions she claimed would not make the city safer and would overburden the courts. The council overrode her veto last month.

Since then, Bowser has walked a delicate line in seeking to separate her opposition to certain provisions in the criminal code overhaul from her opposition to Congress meddling in the city’s affairs in general. She has argued the reduction of maximum penalties for crimes such as carjackings, robberies and burglaries send the wrong message while the city is seeking to reduce violent crime. She has also opposed provisions to expand the right to a jury trial for almost all misdemeanor defendants and a drastic expansion of resentencing opportunities for incarcerated residents.

She did not join the council, Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D) or Attorney General Brian Schwalb (D) in writing or in signing letters to Congress directly petitioning federal lawmakers to reject the resolutions, but said in public comments at recent news conferences that Congress needs to be “staying out of the District’s affairs” and allow the city to settle any disagreements over the legislation locally. She proposed several amendments to the legislation this week that she said address her concerns.

Nevertheless, Republicans have sought to use her veto to ramp up support for blocking the legislation.

“There may not be much Mayor Bowser and I have agreed upon in the past, but today we are on the same page,” Comer said in a hearing Monday.

Comer said the major criminal code revisions, namely the elimination of most mandatory minimum sentences and the reduction of maximum penalties for certain crimes, will “further embolden criminals to run rampant throughout the District of Columbia.” He also cited opposition from the D.C. Police Union, which wrote a letter to Congress urging lawmakers to pass the disapproval resolution.

“Ignoring the high rates of criminality in the District and doubling down on leniency for society’s violent criminals is a dereliction of duty,” Comer said Monday. “If the D.C. Council wants to continue to skirt its responsibility to the people, they will have to answer to this Congress.”

But while congressional debate has largely sought to distill the 400-page legislation into several talking points, the major revisions are far more intricate.

The bill — the Revised Criminal Code Act of 2022 — would, among many things: restore the right to a jury trial for almost all misdemeanor defendants; more clearly define offenses and modernize century-old language in the code; eliminate most mandatory minimums to allow judges more sentencing discretion; and, indeed, reduce maximum penalties for certain offenses.

Architects of the revised code say those sentencing changes bring penalties not only more in line with the sentences D.C. judges are handing down, but also more in line with penalties in other states. As Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) pointed out, for example: At least seven states have a lower maximum penalty for armed carjacking than the new maximum under D.C.’s RCCA, which would be 24 years.

But merely focusing on maximum penalties is “misleading,” said Jinwoo Park, the chairman of the D.C. Criminal Code Reform Commission, because that lens ignores the many other ways prosecutors and judges can increase penalties with new tools provided in the revised code.

The code revisions also add new penalty enhancements for serious crimes, such as for using a firearm, harming a child in the commission of a crime, or committing a new offense while out on bond. The revisions increase maximum penalties for other crimes such as attempted murder and sexual abuse offenses, and the revisions also restructure the code to add new gradations of severity for serious offenses. Judges can sentence people for multiple offenses and have the discretion to stack penalties on top of each other to increase ultimate sentences, Park said.

“This has been completely lost in the discussion of this bill,” Park said. “The bill does so much important work to improve the quality of the code, and everyone just kind of waves that away and doesn’t talk about that, where that’s really the guts and the heart and soul of what this bill does and why it’s so important. It’s definitely frustrating that really the most important aspects of the bill have kind of fallen by the wayside in terms of some of the narrative around it.”

The House Democratic whip, Katherine M. Clark (D-Mass.), has urged Democrats to vote against both resolutions. In a speech on the floor Tuesday, Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) also urged Congress to reject them.

“I will have more to say on these undemocratic, paternalistic resolutions during floor debate on them on Thursday, but I will say to all members of the House now: Keep your hands off D.C.,” Norton said.

