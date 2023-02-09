Two D.C. public safety agencies will now be under one director

Listen Gift Article Share

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced Thursday that she is shaking up the organization of her public safety agencies, putting the Office of Gun Violence Prevention and the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement under a single director. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Linda Harllee Harper will take over as head of the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, while maintaining her role at the helm of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention. She will relieve Delano Hunter of his double-duty as both the interim director of ONSE and the director of the Department of Parks and Recreation, Bowser said.

The two agencies now under Harllee Harper have similar goals — though city law does not allow the mayor to merge them. ONSE, which opened in 2017, is tasked with running programs that reach people at-risk of gun violence in their neighborhoods. The Office of Gun Violence Prevention, launched in 2021 and made permanent in 2022, funds and coordinates prevention efforts across D.C. agencies. Harllee Harper said the gun violence prevention office generally handles policy, while the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement does more hands-on work.

Advertisement

The move is supposed to consolidate resources in a city government that a consultant once called “resource rich and coordination poor.”

“This is the logical next step, for us to be able to combine the two of policy and practice,” Harllee Harper said Thursday.

The District government has poured funding into alternative approaches to public safety over the last few years, growing its violence interruption programs and launching a series of initiatives aimed at providing resources to those vulnerable to violence. Still, there were more than 200 homicides in both 2021 and 2022 — a grim milestone that D.C. had not seen in decades. In the first six weeks of this year, homicides citywide were up almost 30 percent compared to the same time last year. Among those killed were two 13-year-olds, and a Metro worker who authorities say was trying to stop a shooting rampage at the Potomac Avenue Station.

Despite consistent investment, stubborn violence has caused District leaders to reevaluate their crime-fighting programs and how they are organized. During an interview with The Post at the end of last year, the mayor hinted at an imminent change, saying that officials were consolidating programs and initiatives “so there is a clear, clear direction.”

Peter Hermann contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article