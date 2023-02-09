Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Last year, when it was the Democrats’ turn to write the House of Representatives’ rule book, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) removed floor privileges from former members convicted of crimes related to their House service or election. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight That makes sense. But now that Republicans have the majority? Besides making it easier to investigate Hunter Biden’s laptop and end pandemic-era remote hearings, they decided to ban a cadre of American leaders who all happen to be people of color. They’ll call it politics. But it’s prejudice.

With one petty little line on Page 14 of their new rules package, the 118th House of Representatives did what it could to bleach the most diverse Congress in our nation’s history: striking “the Territories and the Mayor of the District of Columbia” from the list of people — which includes the Architect of the Capitol and the congressional librarian — who have access to the floor while Congress is in session.

Advertisement

That means these folks — who govern about 4.3 million U.S. citizens (the 50,000 American Samoans are not yet U.S. citizens), yet have no vote in Congress — now can’t go on the House floor:

— Gov. Lemanu Peleti Mauga of American Samoa

— Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero of Guam

— Gov. Arnold Palacios of the Northern Mariana Islands

— Gov. Pedro Pierluisi of Puerto Rico

— Gov. Albert Bryan of the U.S. Virgin Islands

— D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser

Now the Republicans of the House have to hear from only three governors of color — Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) from New Mexico, Kevin Stitt (R) from Oklahoma and Wes Moore (D) from Maryland — in a country that’s slated to be majority of color within decades. Is this what Democracy looks like?

The irony is not lost on Bowser, who angered the MAGA class when she ordered up a mural declaring “Black Lives Matter” — so big it can be seen by satellites — leading up to the Trump White House during the 2020 George Floyd protests.

It’s still there.

Advertisement

Her inclusion on the list, while symbolic, portended trouble.

“I haven’t used it in eight years,” Bowser said of her previous House floor privileges. “I think it sounds like some petty thing that was developed in the rules, and I don’t laugh it off, however, because it shows how petty some people will be. So it helps us be very focused on protecting our democracy and home rule, and sadly we’ll probably have to do that.”

That’s the scary truth. Just Thursday, the House flexed its paternalistic oversight of city affairs by voting to block a pair of local bills, to the dismay of D.C. leaders who had implored members of Congress to stay out of D.C. affairs.

We’re coming up on the 50-year anniversary of Home Rule. Before President Richard Nixon gave the people of D.C. the right to our own municipal government in 1973, a congressional committee made our decisions on schools, utilities, our parks, our streets.

So that meant city issues like bus fare for schoolchildren or teacher salaries were decided by members of Congress from Kansas, Utah and Michigan, who traveled across the nation to act as city council members for people they’d never met, policing schools and streets they’d never known.

Advertisement

This week feels like a whiplash back to those days.

“These are profoundly undemocratic, paternalistic resolutions,” said Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, a nonvoting D.C. representative who was outraged by the move. And rightly so.

“Congress has 535 voting members,” she said. “None are elected by D.C. residents.”

And yet, they’re acting like it’s 1957 — when D.C. became America’s first majority-Black city — and Member Knows Best.

The problem with Home Rule is that it’s not statehood, and a committee that oversees the District still exists. That committee hates the D.C. bill that would allow noncitizen residents of D.C. — that’s only about 21,000 people, 90 percent of whom are people of color — to vote in local elections.

Most of them are taxpaying, hard-working residents — from housekeepers waiting for citizenship to diplomatic staff whose kids go to school in Georgetown. And local voters decided that they should have some say in how our city is run. Why should that bother Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), who led the charge on Thursday’s vote to disapprove that bill?

Advertisement

The committee also whacked a 400-page bill revamping D.C.’s criminal code. It is a nuanced and complicated document, the first revision of the code in more than 100 years.

As though he had read all 400 pages, Comer said the bill — which was the result of 16 years of work, revision and negotiation by D.C. officials — “further embolden criminals to run rampant throughout the District of Columbia.”

Norton (D-D.C.) said there is “never justification for Congress nullifying legislation enacted by the District.”

There’s only one other state that is experiencing anything like this right now.

In Mississippi this week, the White supermajority of the Mississippi House voted to create a “separate court system and an expanded police force within the city of Jackson,” whose U.S. Census population is nearly 83 percent Black, according to the Mississippi Today. That system would be run entirely by White state officials.

Advertisement

Just like in Mississippi, the Republican majority in the House here in D.C. said the crime bill revisions are soft on criminals (but it’s complex and, in fact, allows for harsher sentences in many crimes), and Comer even said the council will have to “answer to Congress.” Please.

“I can only conclude that the Republican leadership believes D.C. residents, the majority of whom are Black and Brown, are unworthy or uncapable of governing themselves,” Norton said on the floor Thursday.

Earlier this week, she said that instead of abusing its power by meddling in local legislation, “the House should adhere to democratic principles and pass my D.C. statehood bill, which would give D.C. residents voting representation in Congress and full control over their local affairs.”

It would also make D.C. the Blackest state in America.

GiftOutline Gift Article