Man pleads guilty to killing brother in Alexandria

An Alexandria man admitted Thursday that he fatally shot his brother while in a drunken haze last year. Enoc Cruz Villafuerte, 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of Jonathan Cruz Villafuerte, 24, in Alexandria Circuit Court. He also pleaded guilty to using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to a statement of facts read in court on Thursday, Enoc Cruz Villafuerte was not angry or upset with his brother when he fatally shot him in the early morning hours of June 6 at an apartment on North Beauregard Street. Nor did he feel threatened. According to Enoc Cruz Villafuerte and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Antwoine L. Coleman Jr., Jonathan Cruz Villafuerte tried to grab a .380-caliber rifle that his brother kept beneath the sofa where he slept.

“Jonathan tried to grab my gun,” Enoc Cruz Villafuerte told police. “I had to do it.”

He said that the shooting was a mistake but maintained that “Jonathan shouldn’t have tried to grab his gun,” according to the statement of facts. Cruz Villafuerte said he was intoxicated and did not remember how many times he shot his brother.

Near the end of the hearing, Circuit Court Judge James C. Clark asked whether Cruz Villafuerte was certain he wanted to plead guilty. He at first said he was “not fully convinced,” then changed his answer to “yes.” He said he was taking antidepressants.

His attorney, Luis E. Chinchilla, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Cruz Villafuerte faces a minimum of five years and maximum of 40 years in prison for the killing, and a separate term of at least three years for the firearms offense.

