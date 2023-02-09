Prosecutors won’t pursue charges against D.C. sergeant in fatal shooting

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prosecutors announced Thursday that they will not pursue criminal charges against a D.C. police sergeant who fatally shot a 31-year-old man after a pursuit in the Brightwood Park area last summer. The U.S. attorney’s office in D.C. said in a statement that investigators had found “insufficient evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights or District of Columbia charges” against Sgt. Reinaldo Otero-Camacho, a 17-year veteran, who they said fatally shot Kevin Hargraves-Shird in July.

The July 30 shooting had sparked a demonstration at D.C. police’s Fourth District station on Georgia Avenue, and Serena Hargraves, Kevin Hargraves-Shird’s sister, disputed police’s account of what had happened. She declined to comment on Thursday.

A video of the encounter, released by police, showed the sergeant yelling “gun” several times just before firing at Hargraves-Shird, who was 35 yards away in Fort Slocum Park on Madison Street NW. The footage did not show what threat, if any, prompted the sergeant to fire.

Police said Hargraves-Shird was struck in the right ear, and a gun was recovered near where he fell. In their statement, prosecutors said that Hargraves-Shird’s DNA was found on the firearm and that he “was likely facing” Otero-Camacho when the sergeant fired a single shot.

Advertisement

A D.C. police spokesman said Thursday that Otero-Camacho remains on administrative duty with no contact with the public. The spokesman said the department will review the shooting to determine whether the sergeant followed proper procedures.

In a brief interview, Otero-Camacho described the incident as a “sad situation for everybody involved.” He added, “I don’t think anyone in law enforcement wants to be placed in a situation” where they feel they need to shoot someone.

The sergeant said he is “praying for [Hargraves-Shird’s] family.” He declined to discuss details of the shooting.

Police have said the incident began about 4 p.m. after two juveniles had been shot in the 900 block of Longfellow Street NW, where police said they later found two loaded firearms that had been modified to fire as if they were fully automatic. Witnesses told police that a person involved in the shooting had gotten into a white vehicle, and authorities said Otero-Camacho saw that vehicle as he responded to the shooting.

Advertisement

Otero-Camacho pursued the vehicle to Fort Slocum Park, where it struck a curb and crashed. Three people ran from the vehicle, prosecutors said in the statement. They said Hargraves-Shird turned back briefly to the vehicle to “rummage through it looking for something.” Prosecutors said he then ran as Otero-Camacho arrived.

The video shows Otero-Camacho exiting his police car and screaming “gun, gun, gun” and firing once. People had gathered nearby for an outing and children were on a moon bounce to the left of where Hargraves-Shird ran.

One person at the party said he heard the shot and saw Hargraves-Shird lying in the grass about 25 feet from the moon bounce. Prosecutors said in the statement that “although many civilians at the party observed some aspects of the incident, the inflatable moon-bounce blocked the view.”

Advertisement

Hargraves-Shird’s sister had previously disputed many aspects of the police account. She said she did not believe her brother posed a threat to the sergeant and questioned whether the object police said they recovered near her brother was a firearm. She said she believed it was her brother’s cellphone. Police said it was a Taurus 9mm handgun loaded with 18 bullets.

Prosecutors said their investigation examined accounts from police and civilians, physical evidence, video from police body-worn cameras, and forensic and autopsy reports.

Ellie Silverman contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article