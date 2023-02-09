Man convicted of murdering woman with Down syndrome in Alexandria

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Melia Jones’s father sensed something was wrong when he arrived to check on his 23-year-old daughter, who had just moved into her own Alexandria apartment. A young woman with Down syndrome who loved to sing and dance, Jones took pride in keeping her home as neat as the Marriott Hotel where she had worked in Crystal City, family members said. But that day in December 2021, her apartment was in a state of chaos.

Jones’s father found her lying on her bed with no pulse, wrapped in blankets and with a bag covering her head, “her red shirt pulled off her body and turned into a noose,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Maana Parcham told a jury in Alexandria Circuit Court. There were no signs of a forced entry into her South Van Dorn Street apartment, but DVD cases were strewn on the floor, chairs were knocked out of place, the kitchen doors and cabinets flung open, and there were pools of blood, police said.

As Jones’s distraught father was processing the scene, a man who lived in the same apartment building walked by and said, “Oh snap, what happened here?” Parcham said.

A jury on Thursday convicted that man, David Jasante Cunningham, 41, of aggravated murder and rape in Jones’s death. He faces a sentence of life in prison.

Alexandria Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan L. Porter told the jury that after entering the apartment, Cunningham punched Jones in the face, “brutalized and violated her body with a pair of scissors … and then killed her” by strangulation around noon on Dec. 4, 2021.

Jones’s blood was found in a groove on the underside of a sandal seized from Cunningham’s apartment, prosecutors said. A lab review could not exclude Cunningham’s DNA from samples taken from Jones’s neck, left hand and fingernails, anal cavity and a pair of scissors found underneath her bed, according to the court record. Cunningham’s fingerprint was found on a can of Lysol that had been used at the scene of the killing, prosecutors said.

“All of the evidence in this case leads to one person and one person only — the defendant, David Cunningham,” Porter said. Cunningham acted more brutally than “most hardened criminals,” sexually abusing and mutilating a young woman with Down syndrome who was nearly half his age, Porter said.

After initially telling police he did not know Jones, Cunningham conceded he had been friendly and “flirty” with her. Cunningham said he had a brief, consensual sexual encounter with Jones around the same time she was killed, but that he stopped it after she tensed up.

Parcham played a video of police telling Cunningham during a 5 ½-hour interrogation last year that the evidence showed he was the killer, and Cunningham responded: “That’s just scientific evidence. That doesn’t mean that I killed her.”

Public defender Megan Thomas said the evidence did not establish that Jones’s sexual assault and death were closely connected in time, because crime-scene analysts lack a reliable method to determine how long blood has been on a surface.

Thomas accused police and lab scientists of taking shortcuts by not testing all the hair and fingerprints found at the scene. She noted that male DNA recovered from under Jones’s right fingernails did not match Cunningham. Some neighbors from Jones’s floor did not answer the door for police, and the trial testimony did not explain how items from Jones’s apartment, including a TV and fanny pack, went missing, Thomas said.

“Mr. Cunningham didn’t take them, because he didn’t do this,” Thomas said.

Jones’s relatives, dressed all in black at the front row of the courtroom gallery, shook their heads as Thomas argued that the 23-year-old victim was not always truthful to her stepmother, and could have been interested in romantic relationships with men other than Cunningham.

Porter said it was “absolutely preposterous” to suggest that “some other ghost got into the apartment” and killed Jones, when no physical evidence pointed to any suspect other than Cunningham.

Jones was born in Puerto Rico and graduated from Mount Vernon High School in Alexandria in 2016. She graduated in 2020 from the Pulley Career Center, and had a poster on her apartment wall celebrating that milestone. She was employee of the month on several occasions while working at the Crystal City Marriott and Reagan National Airport, according to her obituary.

“Melia enjoyed dancing and singing to her favorite artists including Michael Jackson, Big Time Rush, Elvis Presley, Arianna Grande, Justin Bieber, all gospel artists,” her family said in the obituary. “Melia deeply loved each member of her family, and richly enjoyed family, friends, and classmates gatherings. She will forever be remembered for her gentle and sweet spirit.”

“She lived and loved as she should, as her friends from the Pulley Center and her family know well,” Porter said. Jones’s father and stepmother declined to address reporters after the verdict.

Cunningham moved from New York to Alexandria in 2020 to be closer to his ex-wife and three of his five children, a defense attorney said at a hearing last year. He was working at a Coca-Cola warehouse on Seminary Road. While Cunningham struggled with an addiction to crack cocaine, his only previous criminal record was for illegal possession of a handgun in New York 16 years before, the lawyer said.

After the verdict was announced Thursday, Porter said Cunningham was a “predator” who would probably spend “the rest of his natural life behind bars.”

