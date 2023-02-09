Local rapper pleads in shooting at Tysons Corner mall

Listen Gift Article Share

A man who police say fired a gun inside the Tysons Corner Center mall last summer, sparking panic among shoppers and workers, was convicted Thursday of malicious shooting and felony use of a firearm. Noah Settles, 23 — a local rapper who also went by the nickname “No Savage” — entered an Alford plea to the charges, meaning he did not admit guilt but acknowledged prosecutors had enough evidence to secure a conviction. He had turned himself in days after the June shooting, which came after an apparent dispute.

No one was struck by gunfire, but the incident incited fear in the popular shopping center, where people sheltered in place as heavily armed officers went store to store searching for a possible gunman.

Settles faces a maximum of 33 years in prison. Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano (D) said of the plea: “We were able to get guaranteed accountability on charges that really affected our community.”

Peter Greenspun, Settles’s defense attorney, argued in court Thursday that the incident was not as clear-cut as prosecutors had portrayed, and that Settles was not the initial aggressor.

Security footage played in court shows a group of men approach Settles and a woman who was with him, and Snapchat videos appeared to show the group taunting the rapper. Settles pushed a man in a white shirt, the footage shows, then pointed a gun at some in the group — though he only fired shots later, after walking around the mall.

The footage does not have any sound but shows people running or ducking for cover.

“I’m not trying to justify or diminish the danger by a firearm discharge in a mall that in that area,” Greenspun said, adding that Settles was not “there looking for trouble. He was trying to avoid trouble once trouble confronted him.”

Descano disputed the notion that Settles had acted in self-defense.

“Our view in the prosecution of that case would have been that he was the aggressor, and that he did not have a viable self-defense,” Descano said.

