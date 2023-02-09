Upcoming events at D.C.-area universities that are fun and open to all

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The start of each new semester brings a rush of fresh energy to college campuses. For students at the many universities around Washington, that means resident-assistant-directed fun in dormitory common rooms. But for the rest of us — lucky enough not to face mandatory residence hall bonding — a new semester means a wealth of often-overlooked events in the arts, sports and academia. Many of these events are free, and even more are open to the general public — no alumni status required.

This is a unique academic year for many universities as they continue to reopen campuses to broader communities, after several semesters operating virtually. When students were finally invited to rejoin campus after months spent Zooming from their childhood bedrooms, covid-19 precautions were set in place to limit guest access, which meant lots of empty seats at performances and echoes through vacant galleries. This year, that’s beginning to change.

“It’s a really important thing for the school to be able to connect with the people that we’re around, the people we live around, the people we work around,” says Babette Pendleton, producer of George Washington University’s Next Festival. “It’s just an amazing feeling to be able to have our doors open and be inviting people in and out of the building in a more casual way.”

Campus gates are open. Tickets are available (if needed at all). And event calendars are stacked with a huge range of options — esports festivals, insect petting zoos, gymnastics exhibitions and lecture series. It’s time to go back to school, this time without the stress of term papers.

Here are a few upcoming highlights from seven local universities that are open to the public.

American University

Speakers: Anna Deavere Smith, Bill de Blasio and others. Each spring semester, AU’s Sine Institute of Policy & Politics, which is focused on creating nonpartisan collaborations, hosts a cohort of marquee fellows for a semester-long seminar series. This year’s fellows include “The West Wing” star Anna Deavere Smith and former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio. The lectures will cover topics such as immigration policy, controversy in public education and local news deserts. Each member of the cohort, which also includes NPR Executive Editor Terence Samuel and former Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Calif.), will also host a final conversation discussing the arc of their career.

Anyone engaged in current events “can find something of interest for them,” Sine Institute Executive Director Amy Dacey says. “It’s a very diverse group of people and perspectives.”

This is the first fully in-person slate of programming the Sine Institute has hosted since before the pandemic, but if you can’t make an event, each talk is recorded for its YouTube channel. Event times vary. Free.

Fine art: Aboriginal Australian bark painting exhibit. Curated by and presented from the perspective of Indigenous people, “Madayin: Eight Decades of Aboriginal Australian Bark Painting from Yirrkala” is the first major exhibition of these works to tour the United States, and it will take up residence at AU’s Katzen Arts Center for the next three months. It traces more than 80 years of contributions to global modern and contemporary art by some of Australia’s leading artists, with large-scale works representing an ancient Indigenous tradition. The university will also host several related events, including an exhibition celebration weekend (March 31 and April 1; free) with a lecture honoring the life of Yolngu artist W. Wanambi at the Phillips Collection and a Yolngu ceremonial performance at the American University Museum at the Katzen Arts Center. On view at the Katzen Arts Center through May 14.

Catholic University

Theater: Cole Porter’s “Anything Goes.” This student production of the classic musical follows the antics of a lovelorn stowaway aboard an ocean liner from New York to London. Directed by Department of Music Performance Chair Jay Brock, the musical comedy will be performed at the 600-seat Hartke Theatre and is appropriate for families. April 21 at 7:30 p.m.; April 22 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; April 23 at 2 p.m. $25.

Music: Piano Gala: Rachmaninov at 150. Watch students, alumni and faculty from the Rome School of Music, Drama and Art perform works by Russian American composer Sergei Rachmaninoff. Known as one of the greatest composers in Romanticism, Rachmaninoff is renowned for his Second Piano Concerto. April 13 at 7 p.m. Free with reservation.

George Mason University

Esports: GameMason. A rock band performance caps this two-day festival, but it comes with a twist. As the four-piece Bit Brigade shreds covers of video game soundtracks, a screen behind the group will project a member “speed-running” various games, in an attempt to complete each game as fast as possible. For this March weekend, it’s all things gaming at GMU, with a collegiate and high school esports tournament, arcade games, old consoles, and tabletop gaming. Prominent members of the field, including designer Greg Street of Riot Games, will give talks, and an artist alley will showcase works from local gaming vendors. There’ll be a Super Smash Bros. tournament and additional musical performances across four of the campus’s buildings. Executive Director of Student Involvement Lauren Long says the convention is unique to area universities.

“Esports is a huge up-and-coming industry,” she says. “There are a lot of people out there, from kids in high school to adults that are 50 years old, that are out there gaming and building community. GameMason is really about finding your community and having a lot of fun at the same time.”

The event is open to those 16 and older, though guests under 18 must have an adult present. March 3 and 4. $25 for a day pass or $40 for a two-day pass.

Dance: Mark Morris Dance Group’s “Pepperland.” The acclaimed dance group makes its debut at George Mason’s Hylton Performing Arts Center with “Pepperland,” a Beatles-inspired show with arrangements of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and original music by Ethan Iverson, former member of jazz trio the Bad Plus. The Post’s former dance critic Sarah Kaufman described “Pepperland’s” 2019 run at the Kennedy Center as an “ecstatic and provocative tribute to the Beatles and to life” and an “hour-long explosion of color, dynamic tension and complex emotion.” After the performance, Iverson will be joined by company dancers and Adrienne Bryant Godwin, GMU’s College of Visual and Performing Arts director of programming, for a discussion of the work. Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. $33-$55.

Georgetown University

Theater: “One Flea Spare.” This timely political drama, which takes place in London during the Great Plague of 1665, explores themes of class and illness as a wealthy couple and two working-class survivors quarantine together. The work won the Obie Award for best play in 1997. This production, at GU’s Gonda Theatre, is being staged by Georgetown students and directed by Maya Roth, founding artistic director for the Davis Performing Arts Center. March 22-26 (no Friday performance) and March 29 through April 1. Free.

Fine art: “Cloak and Dagger” exhibition. Artist Baseera Khan collaborates with the Maria and Alberto de la Cruz Art Gallery for an exhibition that explores immigration and feminism through the lens of one Muslim femme experience. The Brooklyn-based artist homes in on the tension between prejudice and personal exploration and brings together photography, textiles and sculpture to ask whether expressing complex identity without invasive personal exposure is even possible as an artist, a point driven home by works that feature only fragments of a body, like hands, legs and feet. On view through April 5. Free.

George Washington University

Fine art: Next Festival. This end-of-year thesis and capstone show traditionally features the work of departing Corcoran School of the Arts & Design graduate and undergraduate students in contemporary art, but this year, it’s expanding into a festival format to include exhibitions across campus. The annual showing was missing a chance to showcase works from other programs including music, dance, theater and art history, festival producer Babette Pendleton says, so this year’s new format aims to “more organically encompass these programs and represent what they do … so local folks can show up to the building and to the school more than once or twice throughout the run of the festival.”

The event kicks off with a party April 20 headlined by the school’s spring dance performance, which features the works of visiting choreographers. The festival’s 14 music events include jazz, choir and individual evening-length performances with original compositions. A Symposium Day showcases research lectures and panels curated by students in museum studies and art history, and a Design Expo Day includes a booth-format event that allows interior architecture, graphic design and exhibition design students to compete for a people’s choice award for favorite design.

In past years, events ran for a couple of weeks, but this year’s festival offers about a month of activities open to the public. April 20 through May 19. Free with reservation.

Speakers: TEDxFoggyBottom. This year’s theme for the annual speaker series will be announced Feb. 10, and if it’s anything like in years prior, expect big ideas from change makers and innovators between interactive exhibits. Over 50 undergraduates work to create one of the largest student-organized TEDx events in the United States, amassing millions of YouTube views and up to 1,500 guests a year in the university’s Lisner Auditorium. April 22. $25.

Howard University

Performing arts: Changó Afro-Latine Showcase. This celebration of Afro-Latine culture on the university’s largest performing stage includes dance performances, a fashion runway featuring works from Afro-Latine designers, musical guests and more from Howard students and artists around the DMV. Not only is this showcase at Cramton Auditorium a new event to the school, but Changó is a new organization, the university’s first Latine club, and its goal is spotlight a range of cultures. “As much visibility we can give to all of Latin America, we’re trying to do that as best we can,” says Kayla Cason, vice president of Changó. Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. Free.

Athletics: Women’s basketball Pink Out Night. The women’s Bison basketball team will take on the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in a Play 4 Kay game at Burr Gymnasium that supports the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, a nonprofit cancer research organization named in honor of the legendary North Carolina State University women’s basketball coach and founding member of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. Doubleheader tickets will also get you seats to the men’s game at 7:30. Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. $25.

University of Maryland

Festival: Maryland Day. Now in its 25th year, this open house combines works from each of the university’s schools to create an event intended to showcase the best of the campus’s academic, performance and athletic programming. About 300 events occur throughout five “neighborhoods” divided into themes like agriculture, art and design, sports, and technology. At the campus farm, guests can listen to talks on climate change and watch a demonstration from the equestrian club. There’s a football team scrimmage and a gymnastics group performance. Over 30 student performances, including improv comedy shows and renditions of Broadway classics, will run throughout the day. Exhibits are built to be interactive. Attendees can test out instruments and learn to conduct a band before a brass band performance. An insect petting zoo (with crawlers from tarantulas to twig bugs) includes chats with curators.

“A lot of times, individuals are driving up and down Baltimore Avenue and they don’t know what’s happening beyond the gates,” says Cynthia Martinez, senior director of university programming. “Here, they have the opportunity to come to Maryland and really experience everything the university has to offer.” April 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

Fine arts: “Unfold” exhibition. Clothing isn’t just for wearing. Four local artists aim to prove that maxim in this exhibit at Stamp Gallery that uses sculpture, textiles, drawing and mixed media to explore how garments expose identities, alienate individuals or bring together communities. Through April 1. Free.

