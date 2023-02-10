Cities like D.C. have funds to house the homeless. They need staff.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Staffing shortages are hampering efforts to house the dozens of people living in the District's largest homeless encampment, as the National Park Service readies to shut down McPherson Square at the city's behest on Wednesday.

Only 15 of the estimated 70 people sleeping in the park had been approved for housing assistance as of last week, according to Wayne Turnage, deputy mayor for health and human services. Although the District has increased its outreach efforts as the McPherson cleanup approaches, Turnage said a staffing shortfall is not only slowing the flow of help to McPherson but creating a wider logjam across the city's emergency housing system.

“One of the challenges we’re seeing across the city — and across the nation — is the dearth of case managers,” Turnage said last week. “There are 800 people in the program who have been matched to a voucher but have not yet been placed. That’s a big frustration that we all have and we are all working to overcome.”

That national staffing challenge has surfaced at a critical moment, homelessness experts and local outreach workers say. The Biden administration has thrown a significant amount of money at homelessness, announcing $5 billion last year in American Rescue Plan funds for emergency housing vouchers.

But many cities and nonprofits are having trouble doling out those long-sought dollars, as pandemic burnout, stagnant wages, a difficult work environment and tangled issues over state-licensing tests have shrunk the industry’s talent pool.

“We have the resources to end chronic homelessness now, but we’re not able to capitalize on it because of the staff pipeline issue,” said Christy Respress, CEO and president of Pathways to Housing DC. “The encampments are a visible symptom of this backlog. With the right workforce, we would be able to solve the problem.”

The current shortage spotlights a reality in homeless policy: Available housing is only part of the solution.

In addition to housing assistance, caseworker services can cover everything from health-care access to job training to addiction treatment. Caseworkers or licensed social workers often become conduits to the wider social welfare system for individuals on the street, too, said Anthony Estreet, chief executive of the National Association of Social Workers.

When those caseworkers leave, it often leaves remaining staff members to shoulder more and more homeless clients.

“The ideal case manager caseload is 12 to 15,” said Donald Whitehead Jr., the executive director of the National Coalition for the Homeless. “We are seeing cities where the caseload is 50 or higher. That’s not ideal, and it’s actually a disservice to people.”

Lauren Kinard, spokeswoman for the D.C. Department of Human Services (DHS), played down the District’s own case-manager shortfall this week, saying it had been wrongly “conflated” with the agency’s ability to provide services or dole out vouchers. She did not provide numbers on the District’s shortfall or details on areas with significant vacancies.

“Outreach staff continue to attempt to engage all residents in the Square,” DHS said in a statement to The Washington Post on Thursday.

Yet Turnage, other D.C. officials and the city’s nonprofit community have repeatedly blamed the staffing shortage for slowing down the rollout of housing vouchers. And D.C. Council member Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large), who recently took over the council’s housing committee, criticized the lack of visible caseworkers at McPherson Square after he visited the park, just blocks from the White House, last week.

“There’s not enough people doing outreach, but even if there were more, we’d still have a problem,” White said in an interview. “People are helping people get on a housing list, but I’m meeting people at McPherson Square who have been on a housing list and are still not going to get into housing anytime soon.”

The city ramped up its outreach in McPherson starting last week, when it sent about a dozen outreach workers to speak to residents, using a 32-seat bus as a makeshift office space. Some residents packed up and left the park this week, D.C. officials said; several of them had been approved for housing vouchers.

White said the more than a dozen McPherson encampment residents he spoke with were “pleading” for help, though, ahead of the Feb. 15 deadline. The District, he said, needs more staff focused on approving housing units for voucher holders and more case managers who oversee the wraparound services for recipients of the District’s permanent supportive vouchers.

DHS said in its statement that the city has offered those “eligible for housing programs” hotel room stays, to bridge their time on the street to whenever they receive an apartment. But not all those in McPherson will “meet the criteria for a permanent supportive housing resource,” DHS said. For those who don’t, D.C. will offer “homelessness diversion” through its shelter system or Project Reconnect, a program that helps transport homeless individuals to out-of-town friends and family, offers financial aid to fix their vehicles or pay a security deposit on a new apartment, among other services.

But nonprofits that work directly with residents at homeless camps to pair them with the right government programs see the cost of the staffing shortfall every day in a way that Respress said has a domino effect on the entire system.

“It’s not just caseworkers or managers; it’s also the people at the supervisory level who work with people working on the front lines,” Respress said. “If we add a new supervisor, we can help 125 more people. That’s not just people in McPherson, but people waiting in shelters, waiting in hotels, waiting in temporary housing, or waiting in the woods.”

Respress added that “because of the vouchers that have been allocated, it’s not like we need a case manager here or there,” she said. “We need a whole new team of supervisors who will run whole new teams of caseworkers. But those positions have to be licensed.”

The District requires social workers with a bachelor or master’s degree to pass Association of Social Work Boards exams to work for agencies in the city. That exam, however, has drawn scrutiny from stakeholders for racial disparities in its pass rate. In D.C., the pass rate was 88.9 percent for White test-takers and 33.3 percent for Black test-takers, according to a national review of test results.

The racial disparity in those results led the National Association of Social Workers this month to come out against use of the licensing test. “It’s acting as a gatekeeper,” Respress said.

White this month reintroduced legislation to the council that would offer to fully fund Masters of Social Work degrees at the University of the District of Columbia for D.C. students, a plan he said could help build a pipeline for future case managers. But that would be a longer-term fix, White said.

Homeless advocates worry that staffing-induced delays in outreach efforts push municipalities to turn to options such as encampment clearings, which advocates say can be disruptive and traumatic for the homeless people caught up in them. D.C. since late 2021 has also cleared large encampments outside Union Station and under the Metro overpass in NoMa.

Sweeps — particularly expedited ones — aggravate an already strained system, said Lara Pukatch, the chief advocacy officer for Miriam’s Kitchen, a D.C.-based homeless services nonprofit.

It can take outreach workers months of repeated visits to build up enough trust to persuade vulnerable individuals to apply for housing assistance. Emergency encampment closures can then force workers to reorient to concentrate on the people who face imminent displacement, Pukatch said.

“When homeless outreach providers find that an encampment is to be closed, we’re then tasked with working with encampment residents to make sure they know it’s happening, to check in with them, to think through what they might do or where they might go,” she said. “Imagine if outreach case managers could have spent this week working with people to connect them with housing rather than focusing on this eviction?”

Displacing unhoused residents, Pukatch said, also makes it more difficult for caseworkers to find them again for follow-up services.

“What you have is a broken system, and trying to convince people who know the system is broken that it’s not broken this time isn’t working,” said White. “What we’re doing right now is not helping folks.”

