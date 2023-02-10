These D.C. trees were thriving. Then they were poisoned. Duff McCully, supervisory forester, points out an unnatural bore hole at the base of a dead white oak tree that a developer is accused of poisoning. The foresters suspect that these bore holes are evidence that the tree was injected with poison. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

On a lush, 55,000-square-foot undeveloped plot of land in Southeast Washington, two towering white oak trees more than 100 feet tall and more than 100 inches in circumference have stood sentry over the District’s easternmost tip for decades. Sometime in the past two years, someone knelt down and bored penny-sized holes near the base of the trees, the District says, injecting them with poison.

The trees died. This summer, they were leafless and gray — two macabre, looming figures slowly rotting amid vibrant greenery.

Now, a D.C. developer that often partners with the District to build affordable housing has paid more than $144,000 after city officials alleged the company covertly poisoned the oaks, as well as two elms on a separate site, in an effort to avoid fines for removing large, healthy trees.

The developer, H2 Design Build, denies poisoning the trees and was critical of the city’s investigation, but says it agreed to the payments to avoid delaying the projects.

“When given the option by Urban Forestry Division (UFD) to pay a fine or experience further delays and risks to the affordable workforce housing development, we made a business decision to pay the fine,” the company said in a statement. “Additionally, the fines actually go toward enhancing the tree canopy in the District, which we wholeheartedly support and will continue to support on our projects as we have done in the past.”

As the District fights to preserve its remaining green space — issuing more than $800,000 in tree-related fines last year alone — the case of the poisoned trees illustrates the tension between that effort and the city’s push for new development, especially badly needed housing.

Protecting trees — and angering developers

The District goes to great lengths to protect its greenery.

In 2016, D.C. outlawed the removal of healthy heritage trees — that is, trees with a circumference exceeding 100 inches. Those who remove these trees must pay a fine of at least $300 per circumference inch and, since new legislation passed in March, may be hit with stop-work orders.

Special trees — with a circumference between 44 inches and 99.9 inches — are also protected. Taking down these trees requires a permit that rings up at $55 per circumference inch. At that rate, a permit for the thinnest “special tree” would cost more than $2,400.

Fines are on the rise. D.C. issued at least eight tree-related stop-work orders and about $806,000 in fines last year — compared with $631,000 in fines issued in 2021 and $550,000 in 2020.

But the case of the white oaks — at 5403 D Street SE — is different.

D.C.’s Urban Forestry Division believes that H2 tried to avoid paying the fines for removing large trees by secretly poisoning them — so it looked like they were simply removing trees that had died naturally.

“The evidence is quite strong,” said James Biddle, a former Urban Forestry employee familiar with the case who is now supervisor of Stanford University’s tree program. “All signs point to a deliberate poisoning that took some level of professional knowledge to implement.”

In a statement, H2 said Biddle “is not credible in his assessment of the trees or our company.”

“Biddle has harassed our development company on other occasions, alleging infractions even after we had proper approvals,” the statement said. “We have always made required contributions to the tree fund and remain good stewards of our community.”

In September, the company agreed to pay $300 per circumference inch of dead tree, or a total of around $76,000, at D Street, where H2 plans to build 29 townhouses.

In infraction notices filed by the forestry division, the city alleged the oaks weren’t the only problem. They alleged the developer destroyed protected trees by poisoning them and accused H2’s principal, Harvey Yancey, of personally soliciting arborists to poison the elms on the other site.

Developers must submit tree preservation plans before starting construction. The investigation into H2 began in February, according to one notice, when forestry officials examining the developer’s plan for the D Street land found “injection holes” on the two oaks, named “T39” and “T46.” Though injection holes may be used to inject substances that protect trees, the oaks had dead leaves in their canopy, a sign they died suddenly after leaves appeared the previous year, according to forestry officials.

Tissue samples showed herbicides — so much that officials could smell the chemicals while boring for the samples, the notice said. Nearby trees of the same species were in good health, ruling out disease. And cicadas, which avoid dead trees because their offspring must feed on living tissue, had laid eggs in the roots of the trees that later died, the infraction notices said.

Foresters suspected foul play on the D Street land, triggering concern about dead trees slated for removal in the 2400 block of Shannon Place SE — on a lot linked to H2 and touted by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) as part of her push to build affordable housing.

On Shannon Place, according to another notice of infraction, an H2 arborist secured a permit to remove two large American elm trees, contending they had died of Dutch Elm disease. However, elm tissue samples later taken by foresters showed the same herbicides found in the D Street oaks, according to the notice. Ultimately, H2 paid a $68,000 fine for the elms.

The notice also alleged a coverup of the poisoning, saying the elms died “under curious circumstances.” During the investigation of the Shannon Place site, the dead elms were removed, forcing foresters to take tissue samples from what remained of their stumps.

Meanwhile, at D Street, the white oaks were still there, but the injection holes “were now stuffed with tree debris in an apparent attempt to conceal them from detection,” according to the notice.

“No natural processes could have introduced the tree debris into the injection holes; some of the debris could later only be removed with pliers,” the notice said.

The District bought the Shannon Place property, which is near the Anacostia Metro Station, from WMATA in 2014 for $1.5 million, the notice said. The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) agreed in 2018 to sell it to an H2 affiliate for $1.

When urban foresters alerted DMPED to the tree investigation, the agency alerted H2 — and foresters “suspected the trees were removed” because H2 heard about the investigation, according to the notices of infraction.

Biddle, who investigated the case while still working for the District, said DMPED delayed providing Urban Forestry officials access to Shannon Place — still owned by the District — in the days before the elms came down.

“There are critical questions … about the connection between H2 and DMPED, and how a private developer could access, poison, and remove trees on DC land,” he wrote in an email to The Post.

In a report, an arborist for H2 disputed the city’s conclusion and maintained that Dutch elm disease may have killed the elms.

“In my professional opinion, the evidence presented [by the city] for the death of the elms is incomplete, circumstantial, and not convincing,” the arborist wrote.

In a joint statement, the D.C. Department of Transportation — of which Urban Forestry is a part — and DMPED said alerting H2 to the tree investigation was “customary.” At the time, DMPED was not aware of the notice of infraction, the statement said.

“There was no expression of the need to preserve confidentiality,” it said. “DMPED and DDOT will work together to ensure more effective communication on such matters in the future.”

Yancey, H2’s principal, is a member of Bowser’s Black Homeownership Strike Force, an initiative intended to increase and support homeownership for Black residents. He has appeared with the mayor at news conferences promoting the strike force. He declined to speak with The Post on the record and responded to questions through an H2 spokesperson.

In March, Yancey — who has built affordable housing in all the District’s quadrants and helped redevelop the Southeast neighborhood Barry Farm — told the Baltimore Afro-American newspaper that developers “have to be intentional about the changes we make when we’re going into different communities.”

Maximizing green space and living space

The tree poisonings come as the District tries to cover 40 percent of the city with tree canopy by 2032 — a goal that, as the city runs of out space, has proved elusive. Meanwhile, protecting trees pose a challenge for Bowser’s plan to build 36,000 units of affordable housing by 2025.

Biddle, the former D.C. arborist, said heritage tree protections frustrate D.C. developers, especially east of the Anacostia River, where trees are in the way of new housing. Some developers simply want to know how to get around the regulations, he said.

“We just don’t get a lot of collaborative feedback on how to preserve a tree,” he said.

H2’s statement said the city doesn’t have to choose between trees and homes: “Affordable housing and green space can co-exist and we have a successful track record of creating both — on District property and on our own properties.”

William Elmendorf, a professor in community and urban forestry at Penn State University and the author of a guide for municipal tree commissions, said trees improve cognition, inhibit stress, and offer people a “sense of place,” he said.

“All that gobbledygook is really important,” he said. “People fall in love with trees.”

Ethan Beck, a developer in Portland, Ore., said he has been building homes there since 2007. Like D.C., the city also protects its heritage trees, which include giant sequoias that can grow to be more than 10 feet in diameter.

Beck, who has an undergraduate degree in environmental studies and geology, said mature trees can contribute to the value of a lot rather than limit it. Arborists can help builders identify roots essential to a tree’s survival, he said, and foundations can be built to incorporate them.

Beck said he once walked away from a project when he learned someone had poisoned a giant sequoia ostensibly to make room for development. Preserving this natural resource would have made more sense.

“The end result is a home that actually is valued more,” he said. “You can maximize the footprint of a house and protect the footprint of a tree.”

Some D.C. projects have shown that preserving heritage trees is possible. In 2019, for example, a developer spent around $200,000 to move a 65-foot tree 100 feet north from its original spot on Wisconsin Avenue to keep it alive.

In an interview, the Rev. Graylan Scott Hagler, co-chair of the Black Homeownership Strike Force, said he wasn’t familiar with the case of the poisoned trees or H2’s fines. However, he said those who need affordable housing also need green space.

“The root of many evils is the love of money,” he said. “The developers get into the love of money. They look at the bottom line … they’re not creating spaces that families can grow into.”

Alisa Tang and Dana Hedgpeth contributed to this report.

