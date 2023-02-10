Youngkin’s health chief was ousted. What happens now?

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) is searching for a new state health commissioner “who shares the governor’s philosophy,” after the state Senate on Tuesday ousted Colin Greene, an administration spokeswoman said, leaving health department employees unsure to whom they will report Monday morning. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Greene, a U.S. Army veteran who previously ran a health district in rural northwestern Virginia, told employees during a regular agency-wide forum on Wednesday that his last day will be Friday; employees responded with messages in the chat thanking him for his service.

On the eve of Greene’s departure, Youngkin has not publicly said what qualities he will look for in Greene’s successor or when he will fill the role.

Asked to name his health policy priorities and whether he will seek a commissioner who opposes abortion, Youngkin, through spokeswoman Macaulay Porter, instead reiterated his view that Greene’s removal after a year in the job was partisan.

Advertisement

Black women in the Virginia Senate led the charge to eject Greene, citing concerns about views he expressed publicly and to his staff about racism that they said undermined the agency’s mission. The 22-17 vote to reject Greene’s nomination fell along party lines, except for Sen. Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield), who voted against Greene, and Sen. Joe Morrissey (D-Richmond), who did not cast a vote.

No gubernatorial appointee in recent memory has been removed from the post overseeing the health department, an agency with 5,200 employees and contractors, a $1.4 billion budget and a mission “to protect the health and promote the well-being of all people in Virginia.”

Greene’s successor will inherit an agency faced with the consequences of issues neglected during the height of the pandemic: lagging childhood immunizations, opioid deaths, reproductive health questions now that the Roe v. Wade decision has been overturned and staffing shortages as well as the issue that landed Greene in hot water: racial disparities in health outcomes.

Advertisement

Greene raised the ire of lawmakers for rejecting a bedrock of public health: that structural racism is one reason Black people die at disproportionately higher rates than their white counterparts. Instead, Greene batted down frank talk of racism for fear of “alienating white people,” an approach that employees said threatened their commitment to pursuing better outcomes for Black women and their babies.

Porter said Greene made improvements in human resources, finance and grants management and wanted to raise salaries, but did not detail what policies he changed.

His successor must be a physician licensed to practice in Virginia and certified by the American Board of Preventive Medicine or a recognized board in a primary care specialty and experienced in public health duties, according to state law.

Advertisement

The only physicians in the department’s leadership are Vanessa Walker Harris, director of the Office of Family Health Services, and Laurie Forlano, who has been serving as Acting State Epidemiologist since early December when Lilian Peake left the department. As he did with Greene, Youngkin could also tap a leader of one of the 35 local health districts.

Another physician, Parham Jaberi, was deputy commissioner for community health services for about a year before leaving in November to serve as deputy director for medical services at the Fairfax County Health Department.

That same month, Youngkin appointed R. Christopher Lindsay, who is not a medical doctor, to a newly created position in the health department. As chief operating officer, he serves “alongside the health commissioner and other senior leaders of the Virginia Department of Health to promote and protect the health of all Virginians,” according to Lindsay’s LinkedIn page.

Advertisement

Before joining the administration he worked for the HCA Virginia Health System, which runs Henrico, Parham and Retreat Doctors’ Hospitals, and he has an MBA from Virginia Commonwealth University and bachelor’s in economics and commerce at Hampden-Sydney College, his page says.

The commissioner job is budgeted to pay $226.000.

Any replacement will find themselves working for an outspoken antiabortion advocate. Youngkin has pushed for a 15-week abortion ban and last week attended the Virginia March for Life in Richmond.

Whomever Youngkin picks also will have to deal with health issues that got put on the back burner when workers were detailed to the pandemic response, said M. Norman Oliver, Greene’s predecessor as health commissioner during the administration of former governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat.

Advertisement

Oliver said Virginia’s normally robust childhood immunization rates fell, and reproductive health has been neglected, in addition to the impact of covid-19 on minority communities, which he noted exacerbated existing disparities.

Like other health departments around the nation, the Virginia health department entered the pandemic “understaffed and under-resourced,” he said.

“The people that were there were very passionate, devoted people who really threw themselves into doing what was necessary to fight covid-19 but it had a huge impact on the workforce,” Oliver said, noting public health nurses in particular are in short supply.

“The already inadequate workforce needs to be rebuilt and how you going about doing that is going to be a big challenge,” he said

Georges C. Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, said in addition to the staffing shortage, nationally public health departments are grappling with opioid overdoses, high obesity rates, growing numbers of new STD infections, the firearms epidemic and environmental issues such as air and water quality.

Advertisement

Benjamin, an emergency department physician who was D.C. health officer in the early 1990s and later Maryland health secretary, attributed disparities to health insurance coverage and quality of and access to care, which during the height of the covid pandemic meant treatment, but also testing and therapeutics.

Differences in health-seeking behavior driven by experiences in the health-care setting and historical mistrust as well as social determinants of health — education, housing, transportation, access to food — are all be barriers to access, he said. Structural racism and unconscious bias inform all of these problems, he said.

“When I’m ever asked to advise an elected official I advise them on what I believe the best science and public policy to be,” Benjamin said in an interview. “If you’re going to achieve a healthy society, both physically from a health perspective and economically, you have to have to deal with diversity, equity and inclusion. It’s not a political word, it’s not a buzz word, it’s a fact.”

“Unless you adopt that as a core principal I don’t see how you can make progress. My advice to them is: get on board.”

GiftOutline Gift Article