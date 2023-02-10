The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Two found dead in Lanham fire, fire department says

Prince George’s County fire officials conducted a neighborhood safety canvass in the hours following the fatal fire

February 10, 2023 at 4:29 p.m. EST
Two adults were found dead early Friday morning after a fire at a single-family home in Prince George’s County, the fire department said.

Crews responded at about 1:49 a.m. to the 5500 block of Ruxton Drive in the Lanham area for a reported structure fire with people trapped, the fire department said. They found a two-story split foyer home with fire showing, the fire department said.

Authorities have not yet identified the two people that died in the blaze.

Firefighters were out conducting a canvass in the neighborhood Friday afternoon, speaking with neighbors about fire safety and helping to replace smoke alarms, Alan Doubleday, a spokesman for the fire department, said. Fire officials normally canvass a neighborhood following a deadly fire, he said.

Fire investigators are at the scene to determine the cause, the fire department said.

