Two found dead in Lanham fire, fire department says

Two adults were found dead early Friday morning after a fire at a single-family home in Prince George’s County, the fire department said.
Authorities have not yet identified the two people that died in the blaze.
Firefighters were out conducting a canvass in the neighborhood Friday afternoon, speaking with neighbors about fire safety and helping to replace smoke alarms, Alan Doubleday, a spokesman for the fire department, said. Fire officials normally canvass a neighborhood following a deadly fire, he said.
Fire investigators are at the scene to determine the cause, the fire department said.