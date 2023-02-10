Fairfax County police arrest man in December homicide

Listen Gift Article Share

A man was arrested and charged Friday in a fatal shooting last year in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County, officials said. Malik Johnson, 22, was arrested in the Dec. 5 shooting of 26-year-old Jordan Summers in the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue, Fairfax County police wrote in a news release. Police said Johnson, of Alexandria, was charged with second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm.

A resident found Summers, of Lorton, that night on a sidewalk, police said at the time. Police said Summers had at least one gunshot wound to the upper body and died at the scene.

Johnson was connected to the case through surveillance video and forensic evidence, police said. Officials said he was arrested Friday and booked in the county jail, where he was held without bail.

Attorney information for Johnson was not immediately available in online court records.

