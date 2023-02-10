Self-defense or vigilantism? Officer faces double-murder trial in Md.

Listen Gift Article Share

The broad contours of what happened in a dark Maryland parking lot nearly two years ago are known. An off-duty police officer on his way to work, David Dixon, walked out of his condo building at 5 a.m. He spotted a suspicious-looking car, went to investigate and ended up confronting the three occupants. As the men drove past and away from Dixon, the officer fired five rounds, fatally hitting two of the men from behind and barely missing a third in a case that drew outrage in the community.

Now, with Dixon’s double murder trial set to start Monday, the 41-year-old is poised to publicly speak about the encounter for the first time.

“Officer Dixon,” his attorney said in a Montgomery County courtroom last month, “will be taking the stand.”

Dixon was a sworn member of the Pentagon police force at the time of the encounter. He was off-duty and not in uniform that morning in Takoma Park, according to his attorneys, but tried to make a citizens’ arrest after seeing them breaking into a work van.

His testimony, the attorneys believe, will help persuade the jury that Dixon was defending himself when he saw the car come at him. They also intend to call an expert witness to testify about a delay between when someone decides to shoot and when they actually fire to explain why Dixon shot at a car that was driving away.

“It’s got everything to do with the intent of our client at the time,” one of Dixon’s attorney’s, William Brennan said during a two-hour court hearing on Jan. 3.

The case itself is rare: Two murder counts against a one-time police officer. Evidence and testimony are expected to swing from deep emotions to specific debate over Maryland laws governing self-defense.

Prosecutors plan to lean on the surveillance video recordings — taken in the parking lot — which they say show the driver of the car trying to avoid Dixon. The car went around him, prosecutors say, and then drove away from him.

“The video will show him taking a position behind the vehicle after it’s past him and he fires into the back of the vehicle,” Montgomery State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in court last month. “You see the muzzle flash.”

Evidence also shows that bullets pierced through the back of the car and the two men were shot in the back.

“He’s shooting at that car not because they pose any danger to him,” McCarthy added. “They disrespected him. They haven’t done what he told them to do. They didn’t stop … He was a self-appointed vigilante because this is where he lived. This is where he lived with his wife.”

The shootings killed Dominique Williams, 32, who was hit while seated in the back seat, and James Johnson, 38, who was in the front seat passenger.

Their deaths devastated the men’s families and alarmed residents in and around Takoma Overlook, a 12-story condominium building with more than 200 units. Bullets had flown across a parking lot that just hours later would have children and their parents crossing. And the encounter unfolded in April 2021, 10 months after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer that sparked protests nationwide.

That specter hung over jury selection. Before it began, Dixon’s attorneys expressed concern over landing panelists with negative views of the police, and suggested they be asked up front if they could be impartial in a case involving an officer.

“I can’t think of a more important question to ask to ferret out potential juror bias,” Michael Lawlor told Montgomery Circuit Judge Michael Mason.

For their part, prosecutors wanted to avoid potential jurors with an overt fear of having their cars busted into. As they made clear, once the trial starts, they won’t shy away from why the men Dixon encountered had gone to the parking lot.

“The evidence in this case is going to be that the victims were looking for tools. They were going around taking tools,” George Simms said in court.

Simms and McCarthy are expected to call as a witness Michael Thomas, the driver who survived the shooting.

While doing so would open him up to rough cross-examination, Thomas has shown a knack for candor that jurors could find appealing. “We were breaking into cars,” he said in an earlier interview with The Post. “It wasn’t right. It wasn’t right at all.”

And he also spoke to a perspective that prosecutors want to pervade the trial. “No one’s life was threatened that night,” Thomas said, “until he shot his gun.”

As Thomas drove away, according to his recollections, Williams called out from the back seat that he’d been hit. He soon went silent, as did front passenger seat Johnson, whose body curled up and went limp. Thomas became so upset and rattled, he got lost while speaking to a 911 operator and trying to find a hospital. After finally arriving, his friends were soon pronounced dead.

“My client is prepared to do whatever is necessary to get justice, including testifying,” Thomas’s attorney Tiffani Collins said. “If called, he will share his story of that horrific morning, and what happened to him and his friends.”

Montgomery prosecutors took a similar case to trial two months ago and lost. A jury acquitted FBI agent Eduardo Valdivia of attempted second-degree murder after he shot an unarmed man who was panhandling and confronted him on a moving Metro train.

That agent testified and told jurors that he was concerned the man would get his gun and turn it on him. Prosecutors chose not to bring in the shooting victim, who had a long criminal record and documented history of erratic behavior on the Metro system. While the strategy kept an unpredictable witness off the stand, it was ridiculed by defense attorneys who told jurors they weren’t hearing the full story.

In the Dixon case, prosecutors have material to work with beyond Thomas’s account — including the surveillance video and evidence they say suggests Dixon did not know the men were breaking into cars when he confronted them, which would allow them to paint him as particularly aggressive.

The prosecutors are expected to play a 911 call Dixon himself placed immediately after the shootings. He said nothing about a van break-in, according to McCarthy. What drew Dixon to the men, McCarthy asserted, was that they had a nonworking headlight on their car. That was enough for him to get out with his gun drawn and demand that they halt, the prosecutor said.

The men instead backed up the car and changed their direction, causing Dixon to run 50 to 75 feet after them to position himself in front their car, according to McCarthy. When they drove forward, he added, they tried to avoid him.

“He is not shooting at the car coming,” McCarthy said. “He is shooting at the car going away from him.”

But Dixon’s attorneys say surveillance video shows what Dixon saw as he approached the men: One of them exiting a work van that had been broken into.

“Our client comes out, has a flashlight in one hand, his service weapon in the other,” Brennan said in court recently, “And basically says, ‘Stop.’ They don’t.”

Establishing that Dixon was trying to make a “citizens’ arrest” would place him in a more favorable position under Maryland law, his attorneys told Mason, because he was no longer bound to try to retreat from pending conflict.

Their challenge will be to convince jurors that shooting at a car driving away from their client was part of a reasonable act of self-defense.

The attorneys said they will call Paul Mazzei, a use-of-force expert, to testify that it is “not unreasonable” for two seconds to pass from when a police officer decides to shoot to counteract a perceived, deadly threat (in this case a car coming at him) to the officer actually pulling the trigger (as the car is driving away.)

“A vehicle moves directly towards him and he feels in his mind, in his heart, as a trained police officer, [he] makes a decision to fire at that point,” Brennan said in court. “And as the car goes by, he discharges. Two and a half to three seconds, total, that’s what the case is. And that’s what’s depicted on the videotape.”

McCarthy said in court that he will attack the lag-time defense, and questioned whether there is any scientific basis to it.

The prosecutor also indicated he will tell jurors the men were unarmed, and would do so while showing that Dixon changed his account when he spoke with investigators. In the first two conversations, according to McCarthy, Dixon never said the men were armed. Then Dixon said there might have been a weapon on their dashboard. “Then there’s another time when the gun is actually, supposedly out the window of the car, but that’s not seen in the video,” McCarthy said in court.

In a separate case, Dixon had been previously charged with first-degree assault after videotape captured him pointing a shotgun at a woman who was homeless and entered the condo building’s lobby.

But Mason denied prosecutors’ request to present that information to jurors, given Maryland’s rules about “other crimes” evidence that is likely to cause more prejudice to a defendant than reveal germane facts to the case at hand. There is a chance, Mason said, that depending on what Dixon said if he testified, that the prosecutors could ask the judge again if they can present the shotgun matter to jurors.

