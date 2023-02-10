D.C. man sentenced to 120 years in connection with triple murder

Listen Gift Article Share

A District man was sentenced to 120 years in prison for the 2019 fatal shooting of three men prosecutors say he lured down a deserted, Southeast Washington street, authorities said Friday. D.C. Superior Court Judge J. Michael Ryan sentenced Rakeem Willis, 31, after a jury in November found him guilty of first-degree murder in the slayings of Sean Shuler, 26; Javon Abney, 26; and Tyrik Hagood, 24.

Prosecutors argued at trial that at around 10 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2019, Willis lured the three men down the 1500 block of Fort Davis Place SE, where gunmen shot them multiple times. Authorities said two of the men were found in a vehicle and the third was found yards away. Police found a handgun, drugs and ammunition inside the vehicle.

Authorities tied Willis to the murders via a stolen Lexus sedan that was later found on fire just across the Maryland state line off I-295.

After a public plea from Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) seeking information regarding the killings, Willis was arrested about five months later and has been held in D.C. jail.

Court records released after Willis’s arrest revealed that Shuler had been scheduled to testify for prosecutors in a murder trial. A witness told police that the victims were trying to buy firearms but did not have enough money.

