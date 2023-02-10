Documents reveal new details of assault on Minnesota congresswoman in D.C.

Listen Gift Article Share

A man accused of assaulting a member of Congress in her apartment building in Northeast Washington on Thursday tried to stop her from leaving an elevator, holding her back as she tried to reach the keypad before he punched her in the chin, according to newly filed court documents.

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) escaped after she threw hot coffee over her shoulder at the assailant, a statement of facts filed in court says. The document, which offered new details on the attack, says Craig suffered an abrasion and bleeding to her lip.

Officials in Craig’s office said the attack did not appear to be politically motivated, and nothing in the court documents suggest a possible motive. D.C. police have said they believed the assailant, dressed in gray sweats and no shoes, suffered a mental health crisis.

Kendrid Khalil Hamlin, 26, with no fixed address, was charged in U.S. District Court for D.C. with assault on a member of Congress. Police had initially spelled Hamlin’s first name as Kendrick. Court documents show an arrest record that includes recent convictions for robbery and assault on police officers.

Hamlin appeared in D.C. Superior Court on Friday, where a judge ordered him detained in the D.C. jail. He appeared handcuffed and dressed in a white jumpsuit. He was seated, and required assistance to stay upright. Magistrate Judge Renee Raymond said “he seems incredibly sedated.”

Attorneys said in court that Hamlin is expected to appear in U.S. District Court on Monday. A federal public defender said he had received psychiatric treatment before coming to court on Friday.

In a statement posted Friday on her Twitter account, Craig said that her “morning coffee really saved the day yesterday, but not how I expected it to.” She said in the statement she was “very, very lucky that I was not more injured,” and that she felt “fortunate to have escaped following the attack and be home in Minnesota today recovering.”

According to the statement of facts filed in federal court, Craig saw a man pacing as she got morning coffee in the lobby of her apartment building in the 300 block of H Street NE, near Union Station. She told police she did not recognize the man, but greeted him with “Good morning.”

Authorities said Craig got into a service elevator and swiped her access card. She told police that Hamlin stuck his arm out to prevent the doors from closing, and stepped inside the elevator. The court document says Hamlin told Craig he was coming to her apartment.

When Craig told him no, the court document says, “Hamlin became agitated” and “stood in front of the elevator door, blocking the representative from exiting the elevator.” The document says that when Craig tried to move past the man, “he punched her on the left side of her face.”

The court document says the man then moved behind Craig, “placing his hands on her shoulders to keep her from reaching the elevator keypad.” Authorities said in the document the man grabbed Craig’s collarbone, near her neck.

After Craig threw the coffee, authorities said Hamlin released her, and the congresswoman was able to get off the elevator as the doors opened. She yelled for help. Police said Hamlin also got off the elevator, ran down the stairs and exited the building. He was arrested several hours later, two blocks from the U.S. Capitol, after police said they obtained surveillance photos of him from the apartment building.

In November, police said Hamlin was arrested after an officer saw him lying on a sidewalk near a homeless shelter on 2nd Street NW, and recognized he was wanted by the U.S. Capitol Police on a misdemeanor warrant,

An arrest affidavit says police took him to a hospital for treatment of an old injury, where they said he kicked, bit and spit on officers. He was convicted of assaulting police officers and sentenced to 35 days in jail. In 2021, court records show, Hamlin pleaded guilty to felony robbery in Montgomery County, Md., and was sentenced to a year behind bars.

