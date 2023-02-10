The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Pr. George’s police investigating two killings

Preliminarily, the two fatal incidents are not believed to be connected, county police say

By
February 10, 2023 at 4:49 p.m. EST
(iStock)

A man was killed in a shooting and another was fatally stabbed Friday morning in two separate incidents Prince George’s County, police said.

Officers responded at about 6:40 a.m. for a reported shooting in the 3200 block of Swann Road, police said. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds in a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Hours later, at about 10:50 a.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 3700 block of Donnell Drive, police said. They found a man outside with stab wounds. He died at the scene, police said.

Preliminarily, the two fatal incidents are not believed to be connected, police said. Investigations are ongoing.

Police have not yet identified the slain men.

