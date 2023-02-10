Pr. George’s police investigating two killings

A man was killed in a shooting and another was fatally stabbed Friday morning in two separate incidents Prince George’s County, police said.
Hours later, at about 10:50 a.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 3700 block of Donnell Drive, police said. They found a man outside with stab wounds. He died at the scene, police said.
Preliminarily, the two fatal incidents are not believed to be connected, police said. Investigations are ongoing.
Police have not yet identified the slain men.