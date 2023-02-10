It’s February, but Friday’s 65 degrees spelled spring

Friday was our third consecutive day in the 60s here in Washington, another day on which seasonal expectation yielded to atmospheric reality, and winter seemed to surrender to spring.
Washington’s high temperature of 65 degrees fell three below the record for the date of 68. At Dulles International Airport, the same 65 degree high did set a record, eclipsing the old mark of 63.
By now, given the many 60-degree days we witnessed and welcomed in January, such wintertime readings probably lack a capacity to surprise. But as the time formally designated as spring approaches, such warm days increasingly carry the stamp of true spring.