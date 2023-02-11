Arlington, Alexandria experiencing problems with 911 systems

Arlington’s 911 line can’t accept calls because of a technical glitch, but residents can report emergencies by texting 911 or calling the non-emergency number at 703-558-2222, the county said.

Arlington County and the City of Alexandria’s 911 systems were experiencing problems Saturday afternoon. Officials were urging residents to use non-emergency numbers and other ways to report emergencies.

Arlington reported the outage about 12:40 p.m., but it was not clear what was causing it or when it began. A spokeswoman with the Arlington County Emergency Communications Center said she could not immediately answer questions about the outage.