One day in 1887 (or in 1888, or maybe in another year altogether), two boys from Richmond — one White, one Black — hopped a freight train together and headed north to Washington in search of fame. The White boy would become a famous stage performer. The Black boy grew up to become even more renowned — onstage, on screen, as a breaker of barriers and as a philanthropist.

His name was Bill “Bojangles” Robinson. The pioneering tap dancer never forgot his time in Washington, as inauspicious as it may have seemed at the time.

Robinson was born in Richmond in 1878. As recounted in this space last week, his mellifluous nickname was a bastardization of the surname of Richmond hat maker L.J. Boujasson.

As a boy, Robinson shined shoes and shucked peas near Richmond’s main market. When business was slow, he and his friends danced for pennies. Sometimes they danced outside theaters where minstrel shows were performed. One of his friends, an older boy named Lemeul Toney, convinced Robinson to head to Washington.

On their arrival, “the two boys picked up odd jobs wherever they could, usually dancing in beer gardens around town,” wrote Jim Haskins and N.R. Mitgang in their 1988 biography of Robinson.

Robinson picked up an additional job: rubbing down the “hots” at Bennings Racetrack. This meant rubbing down a sweating horse after it had raced or had a workout.

Bennings Racetrack was one of 10 horse tracks that operated in Washington over the years. The earliest ones — in Georgetown and Alexandria — dated to the 1760s, predating the establishment of the capital.

“Washington’s racetracks ran the gamut from small local tracks with an atmosphere akin to that of a country fair, to places with imposing infrastructure run by better-respected jockey clubs,” wrote Lara Otis in the journal Washington History. They offered a variety of events, including flat racing, steeplechase and harness racing.

The one-mile Bennings — or Benning — Racetrack track was built in 1875 by F.P. Hill. It was in Northeast D.C., just below the Anacostia where the tributary crosses the Maryland border.

Though its imposing grandstand wasn’t built until 1896 — after Robinson’s sojourn in the District — Bennings was one of the nicer tracks in town. When betting was outlawed in Washington in 1908, it became a winter training ground. Eventually even that closed. The site became Mayfair Mansions, the housing development completed in 1946 and designed by Howard University architecture professor Albert Cassell.

Sources vary as to how old Bill Robinson was when he made the trip to Washington with Toney and took a job at the track. In some accounts, he was as young as 8. In others he was 10 or 12. Toney — who gained vaudeville fame under the name Eddie Leonard — suggested that Robinson was close to 20, but he was known to fudge dates and ages.

A later date makes sense if another anecdote connected with Robinson’s time in Washington is to be believed. In later years both Robinson and entertainer Al Jolson insisted their paths had crossed in the District.

Known then as Asa Yoelson, Jolson arrived in Washington in 1894 with his family. His father had taken a job as a cantor in a synagogue in Southwest. The young Jolson would hang out near Center Market, where the National Archives stands today. There, according to lore, he met a dancer from Richmond nicknamed Bojangles.

A 1941 newspaper profile of Robinson noted: “Bill, by his own confession, still owes Al for a borrowed bicycle he smashed up in a collision with a delivery wagon, when both were lugging baskets from Center Market … for whatever meager fees the thrifty housewives of the period saw fit to bestow upon them.”

But Jolson was born nearly a decade after Robinson. Could the two really have met when both were boys?

In any event, Washington was a mere rest stop on Robinson’s career journey. After a period of time here, Robinson followed Toney to New York City and landed a role in the chorus of “The South Before the War,” a heavily nostalgic view of plantation life. This was the first professional production Robinson was part of. Later came success on his own terms: on Broadway, on tour and in such films as “The Little Colonel,” in which he taught Shirley Temple to tap dance up a flight of stairs.

As a writer for the Chicago Daily News put it in 1935: “Most tap-dancers break the arches of their feet in an attempt to get applause, but not Bill Robinson. His steps are as delicate as a cat’s, as precise as a comptometer, yet never mechanical or vulgarly brilliant.” (The comptometer was the first key-driven mechanical calculator.)

Robinson never forgot his brief time in Washington or his Richmond roots. In 1933, after watching two African American children narrowly escape injury while crossing busy Chamberlayne Parkway, Robinson paid for the installation of a traffic light.

Robinson died in 1949. When a statue was erected in 1973 near the Richmond intersection he’d made safe, it was the first to honor a Black citizen.

