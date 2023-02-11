Bus driver found criminally sane in sex assaults of special needs students

Listen Gift Article Share

The jurors had watched the surveillance video. They knew what the bus driver did. "Do you hate him?" his attorney asked them. "All right, understandable. Is it a detestable act? Yes. You don't have to like him. You can hate him. But he is sick." At issue were sexual assaults committed on four special-needs students inside their bus when it was stopped in suburban Maryland — and whether the driver, Etienne Kabongo, belonged in prison or a psychiatric hospital.

“He knew exactly what he was doing,” countered the prosecutor. “He had the opportunity, and he took it — took advantage of those who could not speak for themselves.”

Jurors agreed, concluding after a three-day trial in Montgomery County Circuit C0urt last week that Kabongo, 67, was criminally responsible for a series of sexual attacks on the students in 2018. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 30 and faces up to 40 years in prison.

The criminal responsibility trial and Kabongo’s defense strategy reflected the strong case built against him. He was charged with sexually attacking the four students — ages 12, 12, 18 and 20, one of whom traveled on the bus in a seat harness — and pleaded guilty in 2020. He did so under Maryland’s version of criminal insanity laws, which hold in part that if a mental disorder keeps a person from conforming “to the requirements of law” at the time of a crime, they are not criminally responsible and should be treated in a hospital.

Attorneys called as witnesses dueling psychiatrists who had evaluated Kabongo. Prosecutor Brian Rubinstein also described Kabongo’s tenure as a driver and the crimes to which he pleaded guilty.

Known to parents as “Mr. Steve,” Kabongo operated buses for more than 10 years. In 2009, he switched to driving routes with special needs students, Rubinstein said. Seven years later, in 2016, interior surveillance cameras were installed inside the buses, according to the prosecutor, although the footage was not checked unless an incident arose.

“The defendant would have known that,” Rubinstein told jurors.

The case against Kabongo emerged July 31, 2018. One of the victims departed her bus without the smile her mother had come to expect. When they got home, the girl told her mother that the driver had touched her on private areas of her body. Police were told and launched an investigation.

The girl, who has autism, was brought in to talk with a social worker, according to court records. She spoke about the inappropriate touching and pointed to areas of her body, according to court proceedings. She also drew a picture of herself and the bus driver, with tears coming from her eyes on the picture, according to court documents.

Investigators looked at interior surveillance video on Kabongo’s bus from July 31. It recorded the girl screaming as she tried to move away from him. The video also showed Kabongo abusing a different student the same day.

In that assault, Kabongo could be seen walking up to an older student, leaning into her and molesting her. Authorities spoke with the victim, who has autism and limited communication ability, according to court proceedings. She was able to point to a photo of Kabongo and to an area of her body, authorities said.

When detectives examined video recordings from other days, they discovered two more victims.

In his closing argument to jurors on Thursday, Kabongo’s defense attorney spoke about his client’s diagnosed mental illness and the depravity of what happened.

“You saw the video,” James Shalleck said. “I mean this is sick stuff, attacking these young girls on a bus.”

He said Kabongo had been abused as a child in central Africa. He traveled there as an adult, and that may have brought back the memories.

“He comes back and he has changed,” Shalleck said. “He’s walking around at night. He’s driving to cities. He doesn’t know where the hell he is. So he’s changed when he comes back from the Congo. Is that the trigger? We’ll never know, because he’s sick.”

Kabongo suffered from major depressive disorder — and according to his attorney was psychotic.

“I would ask you to consider what he did, what you saw on film,” Shalleck added. “There’s no other explanation except that he’s sick and needs help.

But Rubinstein attacked Kabongo’s case as too general, saying that while he did suffer from mental illness, he was hardly consumed by delusions or hallucinations and he knew what he was doing.

“Major depressive disorder is a mental illness, and it’s real,” the prosecutor said. “But it is not something that would cause an individual to … sexually abuse nonverbal children, nonverbal students. That’s not caused by major depressive disorder. And there is no evidence that it does. Zero. Just to say, ‘Because he has the illness and this is reprehensible conduct, it must be so,’ is not proof.”

Rubinstein spoke of when the law could apply — someone so lost, for example, he believes he is saving the world by abusing children — and how that wasn’t the case for Kabongo. Instead, the defendant tried to exaggerate his symptoms when he spoke to doctors, who flagged him for doing so.

“This is someone who is in control,” Rubinstein said, “who has substantial capacity to control their conduct.”

